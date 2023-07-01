Kendrick Lamar rocks the asphalt at Rolling Loud Rotterdam

“Do you pay attention to each other,” Atlanta rapper JID asked the sunny audience on Friday afternoon at Rolling Loud Rotterdam before kicking off the impassioned ‘Stick. “We’re working on concrete here.”

In recent years, frenzied spectators jumping against each other in rotating mosh pits have attracted the three-day, wild camping festival in Brabant, Woo Ha! is inextricably linked. But the biggest hip-hop festival in the Netherlands has now come to Rotterdam’s rock scene with a new name and setup. At the Event Center Ahoy, where organizer Mojo is hosting North Sea Jazz again next week. A large white trumpet hangs above the bar in one hall.

On the first day of the new Rolling Loud Rotterdam fest, the big name at the event is Kendrick Lamar; The dream headliner for years preceding the Woo Haha! Rapper Travis Scott is the other big name on Saturday; He had previously helmed an iconic raging show Woo Hah! Place on Map.

hef and sfb

Here in Rotterdam, with headliners on a new large outdoor stage in the parking lot, Mojo hopes the fast-growing festival that began at the Spoorzone in Tilburg will continue to grow. Friday takes enough time for this. The organization expects to reach no less than 30,000 visitors per festival day.

The program mix is ​​wide. From British rappers Aitch and Central C, who get audiences pounding with raw raps over deep reverberating kick drums and bouncy melodies, to Nigerian pop stars shining and singing like Rema and her band and rising star Ayra Star, Jo, moreover sings beautifully over her impressive club hits as well as long lasting piano tones. And from a languid straight-home game by Rotterdam rapper Hef to an infectiously pulsating, melodic hit revue by SFB.

There is often a substantial wind in the schedule between acts on different stages. With only upbeat bouncy DJs put on by Metro Boomin, it’s so packed that no one is allowed inside anymore. A step away, the S10 will have to work hard to be a handful. that’s a shame; She puts on an intense, powerfully structured show, featuring guest appearances from rappers like Ronnie Flex, Safe and Mula B. Rapper Lato also has bad luck. Visitors flocked to the main stage to catch a glimpse of Kendrick Lamar when he entered the stage with blazing softsides and dancers in a stylistically agile and visually dazzling act.

It’s something different, a parking lot masquerading as a celebration area. At least, for those enthusiasts who have camped among the trees in Brabant in recent years. But other than that, metropolitan hip-hop festivals are the norm rather than the exception, and with Rolling Loud now it’s one of mega size.

JID’s performance on the main stage is a highlight. JID is an incredibly strong, flexible and engaging rapper who gets the platform he deserves here. He raps relentlessly agile, powerful and varied in his voice.

jumping wildly

It’s the perfect prelude to headliner Kendrick Lamar. Compared to his theatrically heavily constructed concert at the Ziggo Dome last fall, his festival set is for those who want to see him rap at a top-level. One microphone, one DJ. Of course, there are some fireworks, smoke, visual decorations. There are stylish and casual dancers. But the stage production is otherwise basic.

An impassioned Lamar raps his set from opener N95 to closing Savior to enthusiasts who rap every syllable. Drums thump and electric guitar riffs elevate his tunes to a festive level. But Lamar also tames his more introverted recent work; Leaning intensely over just a raw bass line on “Worldwide Steppers”; Calm in ‘rich spirits’ and with his hands in his jacket pockets.

The loudest and most ecstatic audience thumps to their old festival favorites like ‘King Kunta’, ‘DNA’, ‘Humble’. and well’. Then we feel a vibration in the ground, even on the asphalt of Rotterdam.

Saturday 1 July is the second day of Rolling Loud Rotterdam at Ahoy, which will feature Lijpe, Denzel Curry, Glorilla, Lil Uzi Vert and Travis Scott, among others.

Hip Hop the festivities are in full swing , Heard: 30/6, Ahoy Rotterdam