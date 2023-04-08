KennyS’ new record that makes him a CS:GO legend

Without a doubt, Kenny.”kennyS” Schrub is one of the most important players in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for different reasons. The Frenchman was for a long time one of the most charismatic stars on the scene, but due to his own merits related to his talent with the AWP. The former G2 Esports player was a great attraction to watch his team’s matches thanks to the level shown day by day with the snipera level that has its reward, at the individual level, on his return to competition. KennyS has broken a new record in CS:GO that places him in the Olympus of the AWPers of the international scene.

KennyS has left great moments during his first four years at G2 Esports, a career that was cut short at the beginning of 2021. The European organization benched the French legend due to a poor individual level and was without competition rhythm for more than a year. He AW Per He ended up leaving G2 at the end of 2022 to sign for Falcons, a project originating in Saudi Arabia that has the main objective of qualifying for the Paris Major with a roster completely French. At the moment, Falcons is competing at a high level in the RMR Europe Aa qualifier in which KennyS has broken an important individual record that speaks highly of his career on the scene.

KennyS is already the AW Per with more kills in LAN

In the last game of Falcons against MOUZ, KennyS has become the player with the most kills with the AWP in tournaments in LAN. According to the huge database of HLTVthe 27-year-old would have outplayed Ladislav.”Guardian” Kovács thanks to his last eight kills with the sniper of CS:GO. Despite having spent more than a year without competing, the Frenchman can boast 9,208 AWP Kills in face-to-face tournaments. What figure could you currently count on if you don’t spend so much time on the G2 bench?

see more

He has done it ✅@kennyS_ has recorded the most AWP kills in CS:GO LAN history pic.twitter.com/6djpZlVsWk — HLTV.org (@HLTVorg) April 7, 2023

Behind KennyS and the aforementioned GuardiaN, this Top 5 is completed by players as important as FalleN, s1mple and allu. Of these, allu has a very difficult time advancing because she currently competes in a small team like JANO. In addition, the Brazilian FalleN is already 31 years old and is a long way from the current Falcons player. S1mple would be the only one capable of reaching this figure due to his continuous participation in tournaments LAN and his 25 years, but the difference is still huge.