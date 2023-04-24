Keri Russell Net Worth (And 5 Things You Might Not Know About The Diplomat Star)

Whether you know her The Americans, Felicity, Waitress, Cocaine Bear, or any of his other amazing movies and shows, Keri Russell definitely been into something you loved.

Thankfully, she’s back with another binge-worthy television series that fans the world over will be talking about all spring. Russell stars in new Netflix original political drama series The Diplomat, marking his first major series regular role since his Emmy-winning FX series ended.

As you watch Russell dominate the screen as US Ambassador Kate Wyler, you might be wondering about some facts about the actress’ life, as she tends to be one of the more private personalities in Hollywood. We’re sharing some things you need to know about Russell below!

What is the estimated net worth of Keri Russell?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Keri Russell’s net worth is estimated to be around $12 million from her film and television work. Russell started working as a professional actress in 1991 at the age of 15 and achieved a level of success that allowed her to earn around $100,000 per episode of The americans at the end of its execution.

How old is Keri Russell now?

Many fans still remember Russell as the curly-haired college student Felicity Porter from The WB’s Happiness. As of April 2023, Russell is 47 years old. She was born on March 23, 1976 in Fountain Valley, California, although her family also lived in Texas, Arizona and Colorado. Russell now lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and three children.

Keri Russell is not on Twitter or Instagram

If you’re hoping to follow Keri Russell on Twitter or Instagram and keep up with her personal life and professional projects, you won’t find The Diplomat star on any of these apps. The grounded and private actress has no accounts on social media sites (at least none that face the public), choosing to remain outside the accessibility of the modern celebrity.

When Keri Russell was 15, she was in The Mickey Mouse Club

While we may know her now from all of her major television and film roles, Russell’s first on-screen television role was in 1991 at age 15, when she joined the cast of New Mickey Mouse Club. She was on the cast between 1991 and 1994 and was joined by fellow stars Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and more.

Russell has mostly danced and acted in the variety series, and during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she joked about a photo of her in a recording studio, saying she can’t sing. Although she was older than her famous peers mickey mouse club colleagues at the time, she praised Spears, Aguilera, Timberlake and Gosling for their talent. Russell remained close with two of his cast members, Lindsey Alley and Ilana Miller.

Keri Russell has won a Golden Globe and three Emmy nominations

For your role in Happiness, Russell won a Golden Globe in 1999 for Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series – Drama. She earned two more Golden Globe nominations in the same category for her performance in The americans.

Additionally, Russell has garnered three consecutive Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series over the show’s last three seasons. We’ll have to wait and see if The Diplomat earns you any award recognition. She’s long overdue for an Emmy win!

After starring in The Americans, Keri Russell made her Broadway debut

After six successful seasons, The americans ended its airing in May 2018. In August of the same year, it was announced that Russell had joined the cast of burn it, the Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson’s play. burn it it opened in March and April 2019 and subsequently closed in July 2019. Academy Award-nominated actor Adam Driver also starred in the play and was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance.

Keri Russell’s husband Matthew Rhys starred in The Americans with her

When Russell started starring The americans in 2013, she met her now husband, Matthew Rhys. Russell and Rhys played married spies Elizabeth and Phillip Jennings, and even though the characters’ marriage was a constant roller coaster ride, the actors managed to find love off-screen.

The couple started dating in 2014 after splitting from her first husband Shane Deary in 2013 and later getting divorced in mid-2014. Russell shares two children, daughter Willa (born 2007) and son River (born in 2011), with Deary, and she has a son named Sam (born 2016) with Rhys.

Watch Keri Russell on The Diplomat on Netflix!