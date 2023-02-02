Keria adds a new ADC to its list of supports played in the LCK of League of Legends

The League of Legends LCK has just been undefeated after five days, since the only leader of the competition, T1 (4-0), faced Hanwha Life Esports (1-3), and despite a promising start, ended up being beaten.

The series began with T1 selecting Jhin for Keria, who adds a new ADC played Support, and despite HLE holding out, the LCK leaders had a comp that was way ahead and ended up taking the game.

However, everything changed from the second game, as T1 played for Gumayushi to stand out with Draven, but they were never able to claim their passive gold and Hanwha ended up beating them without too much trouble.

For the final game, Hanwha was much more proactive with her composition having clear advantage in the bot lane and an Elise that brought out all four Dragons and Soul of the Mountains. With this, HLE became unstoppable and took the victory.

T1 goes undefeated in the League of Legends LCK and is caught by Gen.G and Liiv SANDBOX at the top of the table with a score of 4-1. For his part, Hanwha adds a necessary victory in his fight to enter the Spring Split Playoffs.