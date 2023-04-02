Keria praises Mikyx and gives Cloud9 a ‘stick’

T1 will participate for the second consecutive year in the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) to try to achieve it for the third time in its history. Last year the three-time world champions were just one map away from clinching it after losing 3-2 against Royal Never Give Up in a final played in their own home, South Korea. This year Lee Sang-hyeok’s club “Faker» has already secured qualification thanks to a 3-1 win over Gen.G and the MVP of the League of Legends Championship Korea (LCK), Ryu Min-seok”keria“He is clear about who he wants to face.

As the players themselves have revealed in the last few hours, T1 and G2 Esports want to face each other due to their rivalry in recent years. Recently G2 midfielder Rasmus Winther”Caps«He expressed his desire to face the three-time world champions precisely for this reason. On this occasion, Keria has declared in an interview for Fomos the same, but placing special emphasis on the position of support and the name of only queue of the samurai.

All G2 Esports players have the name of the T1 rivals next to the word slayer (assassin in English). In the case of Mihael Mehle «mikyx«, «Keria Slayer». However, the LCK MVP has revealed that he often speaks with Slovenian: «These days I am frequently speaking with Mikyx. I hope to see you for the first time. Personally I think he is good. Mikyx is the support who represents the LEC, Meiko the LPL, so I want to meet them«.

North America is not at the same table as Europe and China

However, the region that has been worst off has been North America. Cloud9 is, along with G2 Esports and T1, the only club that has qualified for MSI so far, but Keria doesn’t care. «In the case of the LCS with Cloud9, the truth is that I don’t think about them because their support it’s zven“Said the South Korean star. The only thing that C9 and the three-time world champions currently share is that they both hope to meet the opponent they will face in the final of their respective competitions.

You can follow all the news in our League of Legends section.