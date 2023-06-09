Kerkplein is car-free on Saturdays: comprehensive program for young Lanken residents (Lanken)

Lanaken ‘Car-Free Day’ will be celebrated on Saturday 10th June. The Kerkplein has been made available as a large playground and amusement park for the youngest residents.

On Saturday 10 June, the municipal council of Länken will leave the Kerkplein to the smallest residents. On that day, all traffic – between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. – will be prohibited on the Gemintplein from Jan Roeserlaan to Pasterijstraat on the part of Koning Albertlaan, and on the Gemintplein on the part of Bessemerstraat south of Sint-Ursulakerk. Parking lot on fitness traffic. There is also a parking restriction in that area and diversion roads are provided.

Municipal Mobility and Self Employed Services have jointly developed an attractive program for the youngest residents of Lanken. “We offer make-up and tattoo stands, a soap bubble act, a ‘crazy bicycle course’ from Kringwinkle, bouncy castles for young and old, a water bar from Watergrope, sidewalk chalk drawing areas…and a There is a free, protected bicycle shed, “says Alderman of the Economy Astrid Puts (Open Vld.).

Residents who still have old children’s bicycles can bring them in that day and donate them to Kringwinkle. In return, they get a free one-year membership to the bicycle shop or a discount voucher from Kringwinkle.

(eva)