Kesha and Dr. Luke reach an amicable settlement over sexual abuse after ten years

After more than ten years of legal battle over possible sexual abuse, pop singer Kesha has reached a settlement with her former producer Dr. Luke on the matter. Nothing is known about the contents of the agreement.

The American pop singer accused her former producer in 2014 of drugging, raping and “emotionally abusing” her over the years. She also alleged that the American producer raped pop singer Katy Perry. Kesha wanted to get rid of her record deal which led her to work with a super producer. She lost that case in 2016. Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, in turn claimed that Kesha falsely accused him and filed a complaint for defamation and breach of contract.

In 2020, a New York judge ruled that Kesha had caused damages to Dr. Luke by claiming she raped Katy Perry and ordered him to pay back $341,720 in royalties. Kesha appealed. Another hearing on the matter was set for next month. But the matter does not reach there. The two posted a joint statement on social media indicating that they had reached an amicable settlement.

career break

“God only knows what happened that night,” Kesha wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. “As I always say, I cannot tell everything that happened. I look forward to closing the doors on this chapter of my life and starting a new one. I want nothing but peace to be involved in all the parties.

Dr. Luke also responded. “While I once again appreciate Kesha’s admission that she can’t tell what happened that night in 2005, I’m pretty sure nothing happened. I never drugged him or assaulted him and I would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I fought fiercely for nearly a decade to clear my name. Now the time has come for me to leave this troublesome thing behind and move on with my life. I wish Kesha all the best.

In the early 2010s, Kesha collaborated with Dr. Luke as producer, producing hits like ‘Tik Tok’ and ‘We R Who We R’. Dr. Luke worked as a producer with Katy Perry, Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus, among others, and had scored dozens of top ten hits in the US charts before the allegations.

Many lawsuits have put a brake on his career. Kesha released a new album in 2017 with a different producer. His most recent album,gag orderwas released the previous month, with Rick Rubin as producer. As producer of Doja Cat’s ‘Say So’, Dr. Luke did not re-enter the charts until 2020 under the alias Tyson Trax.