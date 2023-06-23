Kesha settles defamation lawsuit against producer Dr Luke alleging rape

Pop star Kesha on Thursday slammed her former producer Dr. Luke, who she claimed defamed her by accusing him of rape.

The terms of the agreement, announced in a joint statement posted on Instagram, were not made public. Both have not accepted their crime.

“I look forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and making a fresh start,” the singer, whose full name is Kesha Rose Sebert, said in the statement.

Doctor. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, denied attacking Kesha and said it was “time for me to put this hard thing behind me and move on with my life.”

An attorney for Dr. Luke had no further comment, and an attorney for Kesha could not immediately be reached for comment.

The deal comes just a week after the New York Supreme Court awarded Kesha a major legal victory. The New York Court of Appeals ruled that Dr. Luke was a public figure, and so he would have to prove that Kesha acted with “actual malice” in order to win the 2014 lawsuit.

The court also noted that Kesha had filed a counterclaim against Dr. Luke was allowed to file for emotional distress, punitive damages and legal fees. The verdict overturned lower court rulings against Kesha and paved the way for a trial.

In 2014, Kesha married Dr. Luke of Sony Group and Sony Music for backing out of her multi-album recording contract after she said the producer drugged and raped her in 2005.

Doctor. Luke then sued her for defamation, denying the claim and saying the singer made a series of false statements on social media, in the lawsuit, and in text messages to fellow pop star Lady Gaga.

Kesha has had a string of hits since 2009, including “Tik Tok” and “We R Who We R”.