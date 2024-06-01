Kevin Castano is out of Cruz Azul: Krasnodar confirm

Russia’s Krasnodar were ahead of Cruz Azul with the announcement of the signing of Kevin Castano. The Colombian Clausura became an official comeback for 2024.

They have not yet officially fired him from La Noria, however, it has already been confirmed Kevin Castano def. Cruz Azul. And this was the team itself Russia Who announced the arrival of the Colombian midfielder to their ranks this transfer market,

through your social networks, The Toros overtake La Maquina with the official announcement, About the transfer of a gem of Colombian football to the Old Continent. The European team warned that the 23-year-old is about to sign his contract.

“Colombian Kevin Castano moved to Krasnodar. Los Toros agreed with Cruz Azul on the transfer of the midfielder Defensive position of the Colombian national team. Kevin Castano, 23, will join the green and black team at the Dubai training campYou will undergo a medical examination and sign a contract with bulls, There was a message from the Russian team to confirm Castaño’s arrival.

How much money did Cruz Azul make for Castano?

According to information received from Argentinian journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, The transaction from Cruz Azul to Russia would have closed for approximately 7.5 million euros, for 70% of Kevin Castano’s record. This, just six months after his reception.

In this way, the cement team also freed up the foreign position it needed Introducing your new goalkeeper: Colombian Kevin Meier. Thus, it will be a matter of just a few hours for them to make and complete the official announcement Nine players are not trained in Mexico (NFM) for Clausura 2024.

Casualties of Cruz Azul at present

like this, Kevin Castano will become the sixth salvation from cruz azul This time. Since the contract of ivan moralesconfirmed the departure of Sebastian Jurado, Dibber Cambindo He went to Necaxa, Moises Vieira returned to Brazil and jesus duenas He has already said goodbye to the club.

for its part, Carlos Salcedo may also be waiting for an offer to go abroad. after this The signing of the Mexican center back with Bravos de Juarez failed, Well, I can’t Reach a final agreement with the Border Team to sign off on his return.