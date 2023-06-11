Kevin De Bruyne “played with hamstring tear for weeks” and may soon miss international matches with Red Devils: “Don’t think there’s any chance I’ll play”

After 36 minutes, his second Champions League final was already over, but Kevin De Bruyne was allowed to lift the cup with big ears. Later, KDB reacts in front of the VTM camera.

“I have had a small tear in my hamstring since the match against Bayern Munich”, De Bruyne admitted almost immediately. “Now he is completely torn. It is not fun, because I was very good in the match. But we have to take it as it is.”

A blot on a final won for De Bruyne, although he is mainly very satisfied. “I’m completely empty. It’s been incredibly beautiful and now we get to enjoy it to the fullest. It’s an incredible step in the club’s history. I think we deserve it. It wasn’t the easiest match, But in the end we deserved to win.”

National team

His injury naturally raises questions for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers with the Red Devils. Is KDB getting fit? “No, I don’t think there is any chance of me playing. It is a big difference when I had small cracks, now it is completely cracked. It is what it is.”

After the game, De Bruyne also spoke very briefly with his friend Romelu Lukaku, who was the anti-hero for Inter after missing a huge opportunity. He congratulated me and said that we deserved to win. Obviously it doesn’t feel good to see a friend lose, but in the end, we wanted to win.”

