Kevin Durant: “LeBron James has played against 40% of the players in history, his longevity is his greatness”

Kevin Durant remains one of the great references in the NBA today And he has earned his place among the best players of all time, so his opinion is interesting at every opportunity.

He shared a team with LeBron, Steph Curry, Anthony Davis during this weekend’s All-Star Game, among others; players of phoenix sun He took time out to admire the star’s status los angeles lakers, lebron james, who came in her vTwentieth participation in the All-Star Game.

“When you’re 39, in your 20s, and you’ve spent half your life in this league, and you’ve played against about 40% of the players who have ever played here. It seems like longevity must mean something. “This should be the standard of greatness,” Durant noted.

for its part, Kevin Durant has appeared in 14 All-Star Games and has been a big rival of James, especially during his time with the Golden State Warriors.but recognizes the greatness of ‘King’.

“If you really want to know what greatness looks like, sure, you can earn championships and accolades in less time. Maybe you have a quick momentary impulse, but I really appreciate someone who has been here for the long haul.The Phoenix Suns player continued.