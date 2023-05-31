Kevin Federline, ex Britney Spears, wants to move to Hawaii with kids (and threatens to sue) | celebrities

celebritiesSinger Britney Spears, 41, ex-husband Kevin Federline, 45, wants to move to Hawaii with sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16. She and her attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, threaten to sue if the pop star doesn’t soon give her official approval for the move. According to “TMZ”, she will probably lose.

According to entertainment website TMZ, Federline’s attorney Kaplan sent a formal letter to the singer’s attorney, Matthew Rosengart. This begs the question of whether Britney Spears is okay with the fact that her teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jaden James, go to Hawaii with her. “They expect a response from Britney by the end of the week,” the source added.

If the pop princess objects to this, it could cost her dearly. Kaplan then plans to go to court to seek permission from a judge. There’s a chance that Federline will easily win their battle, as she currently has custody, the boys themselves would like to relocate and Spears hasn’t seen her kids in nearly a year. (Brittany hasn’t seen her sons since her marriage to Sam Asghari, in the June 9, 2022 edition.)

The boys’ stepmother, Victoria Prince, is said to have been offered a job at a University in Hawaii and Kevin could be there DJing opportunities. So there’s nothing standing in his way of leaving Los Angeles. The big move is planned for the summer months, probably in August.

