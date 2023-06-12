Kevin Federline Refutes Britney Spears’ Drug Use Statements, She Responds Too: “It Breaks My Heart” | celebrities

celebritiesAn article in ‘The Sun’ about the alleged drug use of Britney Spears (41) has made a lot of headlines. Not only the singer herself replied to the message, but also her ex Kevin Federline (45). And this is surprising, because according to the article, the allegations will come from him.

It was documentary filmmaker and journalist Daphne Barak who wrote the article in question in The Sun. She also claimed to be spending a lot of time with Kevin Federline – singer Britney Spears’ ex – and their two children, Jaden and Preston. They must have told her that they are concerned about Britney’s behavior. Kevin may also have revealed that his ex is addicted to the dangerous drug crystal meth. He reportedly said, “I don’t want the boys to wake up at some point and find that their mother has overdosed.”

A message that hit Britney herself hard. On Instagram she wrote: “The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad. Perhaps it is not He Himself who says such things, for it makes no sense to me. Preston is saying ‘he needs to listen to us before it’s too late’… Do you remember when you came to visit you went to your room and closed the door? I never saw you. Jayden played the piano and we made music together. But when I told her I wanted to see more of you, I never saw you again,” it seemed. Britney’s son has actually been refusing to see his mother for months. To make it funny for you, but It was never nice. So now you talk about me behind my back. It breaks my heart.” Brittany said that she always felt like she was being bullied by the media and hoped that Kevin and Preston didn’t actually say those things.



Even Kevin Federline now seems to confirm it. In a statement to TMZ, he said: “It saddens our family that Daphne Barak and Erbil Gunasti (a writer, producer and Daphne’s husband, ed.) decided to create a lie and the heartbreaking news that our family The pain has been endured – just like our trauma. Young children – to be published in the Daily Mail and The Sun. We effectively let Daphne and Bill into our home because we trusted them. But that trust Cheated and we broke up in March. For many reasons, but we won’t get into that here.” Kevin said that he did indeed speak to Daphne and her husband “but it was done in a respectful manner with love and compassion for Britney and the Spears family.”

Meanwhile, Britney’s lawyer Matthew Rosengart has taken action against The Daily Mail – wherever the story appeared. “The Daily Mail, via Daphne Barak, posted a story yesterday that contained a number of false and defamatory fabrications about my client Britney Spears being handed over to Kevin Federline and their children. Specifically regarding ‘crystal meth’, The letter he sent to the British tabloids. Lawyers say Barack tried several times under false pretenses to contact Britney and her underage children. “This is bullying. Britney is indeed a public figure, but this is out of line and unacceptable.

