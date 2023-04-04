Key Alves and Gustavo Benedeti break up, and the farmer reveals the reason

Key Alves and Gustavo Benedeti are no longer together. This Tuesday (4), the former BBB announced the end, highlighting that they lived something “very nice and true“. The two were together since the beginning of “Big Brother Brasil 23”. In the text, published in Instagram stories, the farmer revealed that the decision came from him and explained the reasons. According to Gustavo, since leaving reality, he has been able to look at things differently, and “feel the differences“.

“Class, I came here to tell you that Key and I are no longer together. I didn’t want it to be known by other people, but unfortunately it ended up happening. We live something really cool and true even in the house. Out here, we can look at things differently. I had time to notice and feel the differences”wrote the businessman.

“She’s amazing and that’s why I don’t want to go on and get hurt up front. I want her happiness and mine too. I sincerely thank all the people who supported us, and I hope they continue to support us, but not as a couple anymore. Thank you all and I hope the fans understand.”he concluded.

On Monday (3), Key Alves had made enigmatic posts on his social networks, which started rumors about the end. The volleyball player published an image with the writing: “Me and God”, in addition to having exposed a moment of vulnerability by posting a crying photo. On the web, internet users theorized that the publications would have to do with Gustavo.