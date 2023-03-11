Key Alves designs adult content with Gustavo on OnlyFans

Key Alves and Gustavo formed a couple at BBB 23 (Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction)

Former sister Key Alves revealed that she intends to carry out an adult content project with Gustavo on the OnlyFans platform. The confession was given during the participation of the volleyball player in the Mesacast BBB Tá On this Friday (10).

In a conversation with Jeska Grecco and Patrícia Ramos, the Bauru native gave clues about the professional plans of the GusKey couple.

“We can’t talk about it, we’re waiting for some answers… but there are! One of the… I can tell you that, when it happens, it will be amazing”she promised.

Key Alves has one of the most successful OnlyFans accounts, with just over 7 million followers and monthly revenues of between R$150,000 and R$300,000.

On the platform, when subscribing to the volleyball player’s content, the user receives photos of sensual rehearsals, but also responds to user requests. During the reality, in conversation with another confined, she revealed that subscribers usually ask for photos especially of the foot and that it is the “easier” money she makes, in addition to the partnerships made by Instagram.

In the same conversation, the sister said that she put her brother against the wall shortly after the two met for the first time outside BBB23. She told the story in a revealing interview. “I was watching the conversations on the internet… the people: ‘He doesn’t want you, no!’. Then I started to get into it”, she told the BBB Tá On podcast. The athlete said that she was keen to question the cowboy as she was concerned about what she was reading,” she said.

“I caught him in the corner, backstage, and said: ‘Dude, do you want to be with me?’. And he: ‘Of course!’“, she said laughing at the situation. According to her, the two are even going to try a romance out here.

Romance and sex in the house

Key was eliminated on Tuesday (7), after receiving 56.76% of the votes in a tense wall against Domitila Barros (1.32%) and Sarah Aline (41.92%).

After the elimination, she took advantage of the BBB Chat to remember the romance with Gustavo inside the house. Vivian and Patrícia, presenters of Bate-Papo, showed scenes of affection between the couple, including moments under the duvet. leaving the sister awkward: “You can change now”joked Key Alves when he saw the scene.

Despite the initial embarrassment, the woman from Bauru even told details of the Guskey couple’s intimacy in bed.

Patricia: “How was it… Why was there no movement, it was so minimalist”.

Vivian: “We want to know what happened”.

key: “So… it went sideways! My dad must have gone crazy.”

Patricia: “She even described the position! I like people like that”.

In an interview with Gshow, Key explained the reasons that led her to open an OnlyFans account.

“I had the idea when I was going through a perrengue. I didn’t want to live in a republic anymore and I didn’t have the money to pay for an apartment. I found out about this platform and said: ‘Man, that’s what it’s all about. I need’. I didn’t say anything to anyone, I just went”.

As time went on, she started making more money on the platform than she made from volleyball. Regardless of the criticisms and prejudices, the athlete went boldly and courageously in search of the future she wanted for herself and her family.

“When I saw that money, I thought, ‘This is what I’m going to do’. I don’t care about criticism, because I know they’re going to talk. Athlete on an exclusive platform like this, I was the first, but I continued because I knew that what I was doing was not wrong, ”she said.

She also stated that her OnlyFans has nothing compromising that she would not post outside the platform.

“There are only calm photos there, which I would have posted on another social network, but I started to put them in a place where they charge. Anyway, it rocked, the crowd loved it and I’m still there until today. I do not regret anything”, he concluded.

From July to October 2022, Key’s profile on OnlyFans recorded the highest number of subscribers on the platform.

Is OnlyFans for adults only?

Created in 2016, in London, the platform took, over time, another path in relation to the initial idea.

If before the intention was to share news and exclusive works for subscribers, such as songs and video clips, now OnlyFans is dominated, especially, by adult content – ​​even from professionals outside the area.

More and more artists join OnlyFans with the intention of sharing material made for people over 18 through subscriptions or individual purchases of a certain content.

In 2021, creators tried to get rid of adult entertainment and ended up banning sexually explicit publications, claiming problems with payment platforms.

After negative reviews from subscribers, the company backtracked. Now, OnlyFans has around 150 million users and more than 5 million content creators.

Anitta, Cardi B, Key Alves and Thomaz Costa are some of the celebrities who have joined the platform in recent years.

How to create a profile

Similar to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, there is a kind of feed with content from creators that the user follows and subscribes to, in addition to interactions in posts creating lists of subscribers themselves.

To create a profile on the social network, it is necessary to add a payment method accepted by the platform or a bank account that accepts international transfers, in the case of content creators.

How the subscription works

There is a Portuguese version of the platform, but payments are only made in dollars and, in the case of Brazil, converted into reais in the final invoice of the registered card.

The content creator has a few options regarding the price of subscriptions: US$ 4.99 to US$ 49.99. 80% of the amount goes into the artist’s pocket and the other 20% stays with the company to “cover operating costs”.

Users can pay a monthly fee for each creator and receive content according to the frequency of publications or make one-off purchases of specific content.

