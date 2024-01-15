Keylor’s brutal reaction after the announcement made by the Colombian coach about his indiscipline!

2024-03-10



Nearly a decade after the problems of george louis pinto Many of the Costa Rican teams have completed a memorable 2014 World Cup in Brazil, but there are still some things that remain the subject of discussion. And the novel that originated with the departure of the Colombian coach from the Costa Rica senior team almost 10 years ago has a new chapter this weekend, and its protagonist is also Keylor Navas. last friday the colombian strategist Gave a statement to Diario AS Colombia And made strong statements against the Costa Rican goalkeeper who now plays for PSG.

Pinto commented, “The only problem with Keylor Navas that I haven’t said and that I’m going to say in Costa Rica is that, for example, he wanted to play poker until 4 in the morning and I forbade him. done.” “At the concentration he intended to go to his city (Pérez Zeledón) and he wanted to come the next day, I replied to him asking if I could go to his city with the whole team and train him,” he said. Jorge Luis also indicated that when a decade passes after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, he will reveal more details about what happened at that event. “He has suddenly not been loyal and right but that is an issue I am going to address when the World Cup is ten years old, I have no relationship with him but he has harmed me. ” Goalkeeper’s reaction.. On Saturday, Keylor Navas published a video on his social networks, and without any address, it is clearly very clear that it was directed at Jorge Luis Pinto. The publication of the Central American goalkeeper had hundreds of messages and likes in a few minutes and is about a story between a donkey, a tiger and a lion. Clear and direct message. What Navas published: