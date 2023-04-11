Khloe Kardashian appears in a rare photo with the 2nd child on her lap

Khloe Kardashian finally showed a little more of his second child with Tristan Thompson during the Kardashian family Christmas party. Although she has not completely shown the face of the six-month-old baby, his followers could see how the businesswoman’s son has grown!

Gorgeous in a red dress, Khloe also paired with her four-year-old firstborn, True Thompson.

Kim Kardashian’s sister posted several images of the Christmas party that brought together not only her family, but also several friends.

The baby’s name has not yet been revealed and the image of the child looking at her mother in a black jumpsuit with black socks is the first time her face is partially shown.

Khloe Kardashian with the kids / Instagram/@khloekardashian

LIE DETECTOR

Khloe Kardashian passed a lie detector test in an interview with her sister Kourtney Kardashian for Vanity Fair magazine. And Khloe went through several provocative questions from Khloe, including whether she was still sleeping with her ex, Tristan Thompson, to which the businesswoman assured that ‘no’ and the specialist who accompanied the test, confirmed that she was telling the truth.

But Kourtney Kardashian wanted to know if her sister would ever let her daughter True Thompson, four years old, sleep at her aunt’s house. And the answer was ‘no!’.

“You will never let True sleep at my house?” asks Kourtney.

“Probably not”, replied the 38-year-old businesswoman with a smile on her face, without giving further details about the reason for her decision.

Kourtney countered by asking if it was because they “have so much fun”.

Khloe commented, “No… I don’t think we have enough time on this show to know what the reason is,” she replied bluntly.

Fans soon started speculating on Twitter as to why Khloe wouldn’t allow her daughter to sleep over at her sister’s house, and many of them think it’s because she and husband Travis Barker are always making out in front of anyone. But the real reason is up in the air.

Kourtney Kardashian confessed her desire to be able to breastfeed her sister’s second child Khloe, whose name has yet to be revealed. At the end of the second season of the family reality show “The Kardashians”, Kourtney, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were enjoying Khloe’s baby when the businesswoman expressed her desire to breastfeed her newborn nephew.

“When they open their mouths and the way they smell… I wish I could breastfeed you,” Kourtney said before picking the baby up.

Khloe laughed, but didn’t like the possibility: “Oh my God, Kourt, let’s calm down”, he asked.

In the episode, Khloe Kardashian still does not show her son’s face and did not reveal his name, but the matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, said that the baby is the face of uncle Rob Kardashian.

Both Kim and Kris agreed that the boy, whose father is Tristan Thompson, is “actually Rob’s (Kardashian) twin”.

“How about Rob? How about Rob Kardashian Thompson, and then call him Rob Kardashian”, joked Kris about his grandson’s name.

Khloe and Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate in July. The pair had already split up at that point, when True’s mother found out that the NBA player was secretly expecting another child with a woman named Maralee Nichols.

