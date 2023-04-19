Khloe Kardashian celebrates her daughter’s fifth birthday

Amid the new rumors that she reconciled with the father of her children, Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian celebrated the fifth birthday of her firstborn True, with her family, on April 12th. The businesswoman shared images of the celebration, which was attended by her niece Dream Kardashian. According to the local press, the party could take place this weekend, as kim kardashian was in Japan with the children.

On Instagram, Khloe made a point of expressing all her love to her great miracle called True. She never hid the difficulty she had to get pregnant with the girl.

“True, you must have heard me from heaven because I have prayed for you for years. I must have done something right because I was blessed with one of the kindest, empathetic, loving, happy, grateful, and funny little girls. I have dreamed of my daughter for as long as I can remember, but my dreams have not come close to the reality that God has blessed me with.”

“Now my sweet baby is 5 years old… I get so emotional when I think about how quickly time is passing. At the same time, I am so honored and grateful for every minute of it. I cherish every moment and memory I have with you. My sweet innocent happy girl, you are my everything. As sad as I am that you’re growing up, I’m also excited to see what year five has in store. Thank you for choosing me to be your mommy. You and your brother are my heartbeat and my happiness. You are my whole life!” Khloe said. “Mommy and baby love you, TuTu”.

Khloe and ex Tristan are also parents of a boy, whose name has not yet been revealed.

CHILD’S NAME

Khloe Kardashian kept her son’s name a secret for more than eight months, but now she believes she will have to reveal the name she chose for her second child with Tristan Thompson, fearing that at any moment the eldest daughter, True, will reveal in some clip on the Internet.

Khloe said she’s trying to wait until the new season premiere of “The Kardashians” to share the name, however, she admitted the big reveal could be sooner.

“I was waiting for our show to premiere and I didn’t know it would be this far… Now I’m like my daughter is over me, I’m screwed.”, she joked.

In a teaser for her appearance on the “Jennifer Hudson Show,” which airs on Thursday, April 6, Khloe said her son’s name “begins with the letter T” to match his father’s name and of the older sister.

She also spoke about her new baby, describing him as “quiet and happy”.

“He’s eight months old, he’s a little piece, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love a chubby baby,” added Khloe, who welcomed her son via surrogate last August.

She admitted that she wasn’t sure what to call him when he was born:

“I wanted to get to know him and feel him a little. So, at first he didn’t have a name, but then we chose one, ”she justified.

