Khloé Kardashian hits back at netizen who spoke of her face

She speak same. Khloé Kardashian posted a video showing his workout routine. In the recording, she also shows trueyour daughter with Tristan Thompson. Since the socialite has lost more weight, she has been receiving bashing comments criticizing her appearance, especially her face. Some charge the influencer about not looking natural and doing various aesthetic procedures. Apparently, she doesn’t have the patience for critics anymore.

In an attempt at mockery, an internet user questioned the publication if the blonde didn’t miss her old face. Short and thick, Khloé Kardashian he responded: “no“. In addition, another Instagram user pinned the socialite. “Try without the filter”, stating that the influencer used editing in her video. “What does a filter have to do with the exercise queen?“, he countered. But not only negative comments live the blonde. She received dozens of people thanking her for the video, especially for having published all her training, thus leaving the option for her followers to repeat the practice.

One admirer stated that Khloé Kardashian seems to be doing very well. “Thank you, beautiful. Thank you for motivating me“, thanked the blonde. “It’s so cool how Khloé interacts with her fans. Shows how down to earth she is.”, emphasizes another. “Oh, God bless you. You are so kind“, he responded.

Khloé Kardashian’s love life

The beauty is not very lucky in love, as she has been betrayed in all her relationships. The last one, with Tristan Thompson, seems to have been the end of the sting for the socialite. The two had returned after an infidelity by the basketball player, however, he did not regret his mistakes and, once again, he cheated on the mother of two of his children, having another son out of the relationship.

She used an image to talk about her status relationship, which was questioned a lot after a post congratulating the athlete. “Being single and sharing declarations of love to confuse people is another level of fun.”, she said, indicating that she is still single.

New baby

When the second betrayal was discovered, Khloé Kardashian and the athlete were expecting the couple’s second child, via surrogate. She and the player were the parents of a boy, which has yet to be named and is about to turn one year old. The baby had her face revealed recently, on her father’s birthday.





