Khloe Kardashian is also adding beauty touches with an upcoming perfume!

Legislating beauty trends wasn’t enough kardashian, So he decided to continue leveraging the family’s reputation by getting into business. kylie jenner First started the feud with its cosmetics brand, whose famous lip-kits will go down in the history of cosmetics. Then, this is Kim Kardashian Who wanted to start marketing creams and makeup, in addition to revolutionizing the world of shaping underwear. Never two without three? Since no one can stop them now khloe kardashian Launched this time in the world Perfume,

Khloe Kardashian launches perfume

This is exclusive women’s daily wear : Khloe Kardashian has signed a contract with Lux Brands, the company behind Ariana Grande’s water, to develop her own perfume, which should be released in autumn 2024. “Making your own perfume – choosing the liquid, the colors, the bottle – I’ve done this before, but I’m at a different stage in my life now. I’m older, wiser. In terms of business, I’m no longer a “I don’t want to lend my name to anyone. I want to be active and in control.” So no supermarket perfume? We can imagine it. If star perfume It’s always been a profitable business, with more and more celebrities trying to move away from the mass market image and instead tackle more luxurious products like Beyoncé’s recent CE Noir. khloe kardashian One can take good inspiration from this.

A new Kardashian success

In any case, this is the new series of the family, which is trying to present itself a more quality image since maintaining its dominance in fashion. And it works especially well Kim Kardashian and its SKIMS brand. Khloe has no need to be shy of her ready-to-wear brand, good american which she co-founded and became one of the first to focus on denim for all body types. clan fans kardashian Are all ears, or rather ready to smell what Khloe has in store for us! But WWDshe explains : “I like a scent that is classic and that captivates you. I like floral scents, but with a little bit of musk that doesn’t make it too feminine.” Who can’t wait?