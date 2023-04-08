​​Khloé Kardashian is caught in the act once again with photoshop and deletes photos of the sexy look | celebrities

Socialite Khloé Kardashian deleted her most recent batch of photos on Instagram after being caught once again making use of Photoshop. The edits suffered by the images were pointed out by fans and followers of the celebrity. The alterations were noticed because of explicit distortions in the body of the daughter of businesswoman Kris Jenner.

In one of the photos, one of Khloé’s legs appears with an anatomically unlikely fold. In another, her waist appears much curvier than usual.

“Delete only the edited photos and we forgive you”, joked one person in the comment space of the post before it was deleted. “What about the original versions without Photoshop?” asked another. “Everyone saw it, Khloé! Stop it,” criticized a third. “What happened to your leg?” asked someone else.

The photos deleted by Khloé showed the look of her going to the 40th birthday party of her best friend, Malika Haqq – and her twin sister Khadijah Haqq. The records drew attention to an initial belief that the socialite was wearing nothing under her dress – however, she left a detail of the presence of nude panties on display in one of the photos.

“Shiny and shiny baby!” exclaimed Khloé in the caption of the photo album. “The essentials for the twins’ birthday.”

The Daily Mail website reports that basketball player Tristan Thompson, Khloé’s ex-boyfriend and father of the socialite’s two children, was also present at the Haqq sisters’ party. The publication, however, does not know if Khloé and her ex even interacted at the event.

Thompson and Khloé are parents to two children, True (4 years old) and a six-month-old baby. The two began their romance in 2016 and broke up in 2021, shortly before the birth of their second child.

Khloé and Thompson’s relationship came to an end after the discovery of a new athlete’s betrayal.

The two broke up and got back together several times during their nearly five years together, but broke up permanently after discovering his other child, the result of an affair while he was in his relationship with Kim Kardashian’s sister.