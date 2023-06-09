Khloe Kardashian is having a tough time with son born via surrogate

June 09, 2023 at 11:36 pmUpdate: 5 hours ago

Khloe Kardashian is having a difficult time with her nine-month-old son Tatum, who was born via surrogate. It was easy to bond with her daughter True, whom she herself gave birth to.

“With True, the connection was a matter of days. With him it takes months and we’re still not quite there,” Kardashian said in a conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner. kardashian,

Kardashian feels guilty about it and wonders why it doesn’t seem like it. “I definitely don’t treat her any differently, but I mostly doubt myself,” says the reality star. “I wish I wasn’t so hard on myself. But being a mom is one of the most magical experiences ever.”

in an earlier episode of kardashian Kardashian had already spoken to sister Kim about her relationship with Tatum. Kim said that it was not a problem for her to bond with her children born through a surrogate mother, but how long it takes varies from person to person.