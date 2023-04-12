Khloé Kardashian is ‘proud’ of Tristan Thompson playing for the Los Angeles Lakers; understand | TV & Celebrities

1 of 5 Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had a relationship of almost six years – Photo: Instagram Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had a relationship of almost six years – Photo: Instagram

A source told the magazine Us Weekly what “Khloe couldn’t be more thrilled for Tristan now that he’s joined the Lakers“. Still according to the publication, the socialite is “delighted” with the player’s attitude of being closer to the children. He is also the father of two other children, Theo It is Prince.

Khloé Kardashian shares the first photo of the children next to her boyfriend Tristan Thompson – Photo: Playback / Instagram

The source also explains that “he will be in LA a lot so he can be closer to his kids and spend even more time with them. She is so proud of him and all the hard work he has put in that has led to this great achievement.”

When posting some photos of the celebration of Easter, Khloé’s followers noticed the presence of a male leg in the background of one of the photos of her daughter with her cousins ​​playing. Many speculated it to be Thompson.

Followers speculated the presence of Tristan Thompson in a photo posted by Khloé Kardashian — Photo: Instagram

A month ago, on the player’s birthday, the socialite paid tribute to her ex on social media with a series of photos of him with their children and relatives, and called him “best father, brother and uncle”.

“Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, rides, bedtime rituals, the way you appear to them. All of the above mean more than you will ever know for your family of little ones. My birthday wish for you is that you continue to wish for change, healing and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to make your soul and mother proud. Happy birthday baby daddy.”

Tristan Thompson in a very family moment — Photo: Instagram

According to The SunBritish tabloid, Tristan returned to socializing with the Kardashians after spending an entire weekend with them. The ex-couple was even spotted at the drive Thru of a large fast-food chain in the city of California.

However, she still doesn’t have all the perks of the most famous clan in the celebrity world. According to the publication, the family’s private jet still cannot be used by the player, which made him face an eight-hour journey by car.

Kardashian Family — Photo: Reuters

* With information from Reuters Agency

