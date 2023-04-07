Khloe Kardashian may be ‘boycotted’ by her own daughter

Khloe Kardashian kept her son’s name a secret for more than eight months, but now she believes she will have to reveal the name she chose for her second child with Tristan Thompsonafraid that at any moment the eldest daughter, truereveal in some clip on the Internet.

Read more: Khloe Kardashian may have reconciled again with Tristan Thompson

Khloe said she’s trying to wait until the new season premiere of “The Kardashians” to share the name, however, she admitted the big reveal could be sooner.

“I was waiting for our show to premiere and I didn’t know it would be this far… Now, I’m like my daughter is over me, I’m screwed.”, she joked.

In a teaser for her appearance on the “Jennifer Hudson Show,” which airs on Thursday, April 6, Khloe said her son’s name “begins with the letter T” to match his father’s name and of the older sister.

She also spoke about her new baby, describing him as “quiet and happy”.

“He’s eight months old, he’s a little piece, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love a chubby baby,” added Khloe, who welcomed her son via surrogate last August.

Read more: Kim and Khloe Kardashian raise the temperature with photos and are criticized

She admitted that she wasn’t sure what to call him when he was born:

“I wanted to get to know him and feel him a little. So, at first he didn’t have a name, but then we chose one, ”she justified.

Reproduction / YouTube / Tristan and Khloe with the new baby

The first teaser of the third season of the reality show of the Kardashian-Jenner family, “The Kardashians”, from the Hulu/Star+ platform, was released on Monday, March 27, showing again Kim Kardashian, Kris, Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie , again exposing her intimate life to the cameras.

The new season premieres May 25, and will see television’s most famous family navigate motherhood, co-parenting and the continual building of their own empires.

Read more: Tristan Thompson’s lover posts a photo of her son

In the released clip, it can be seen that Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, also participates in this season.

The followers of the reality show “The Kardashians” are finding the program’s timeline strange, which seems to be inconsistent with reality. One of the factors for this perception is related to the separation of Khloe and Tristan after confirming that he had a child with another woman during his relationship with the businesswoman.

Fans of the reality show argue that, although Khloe was surprised by the news of her son, she and Tristan ended their relationship between May and June 2021 precisely because he discovered another infidelity, and that he had pregnant Maralee Nichols.

The rumor was finally confirmed in early December when the woman gave birth to the fruit of the betrayal. And on the show, Khloe is surprised and cries when Kim Kardashian tells her over the phone.

In the show, the sisters indicate that they need to hold a family meeting to deal with the matter, but fans noted that between the ‘revelation’ of the news and the ‘family meeting’ with Kim, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Corey Gamble, there were almost two months apart.

Read more: Kim Kardashian talks about her marriage to Kanye West on The Kardashians

Assiduous followers of the most famous family in the United States noted that the outfit and the whole look that Khloe showed in the final episode matches the end of January 2022.

“All for the show,” joked one fan.

LOVE LIFE

The next season of the reality show “The Kardashians“, from the platform Hulu / Star +, can show the love life of the daughters of Kris Jenner. Now that daughters Khloe and Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner are single, the family matriarch wants to explore their search for the perfect television boyfriend.

As the famous family prepares to film the third season of the reality show, Kris does not hide her desire to play the “matchmaker” for her daughters, because she thinks that each of them, especially Kim and Khloe, have suffered so much in their recent love relationships, that deserve to find the ideal man.

Read more: Kylie Jenner reveals favorite sister and details family relationship

A source told the American version of the newspaper “The Sun”: “Kris is touting the idea of ​​showing fans a little more of the personal lives of Kim, Kylie and Khloe on the show. She loved the show’s previous two seasons, but thinks if they only focus on her business and events during filming, it might get a little boring.”

The insider added that Kris Jenner wants to set up blind dates for her daughters and isn’t sure the sisters will be happy putting their personal lives on camera, but joked that Kris can be “quite persuasive.”

“Kris knows that everyone is interested in finding out who the Kardashians are dating. One of the ideas she had was for her and Kourtney to set up blind dates for Kim, Khloe and Kylie,” they reveal.

follow The Fox at the Google News and receive alerts of the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!