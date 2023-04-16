Khloé Kardashian sued by former employee

Known for being part of the famous and millionaire Kardashian family, Khloé is being sued by her former assistant after firing him. Matthew Manhard suffered a knee injury in May 2022, immediately leaving his job, as it would be impossible to follow the socialite’s life in his new and temporary condition. The dismissal came only in November, six months later, when he tried to return to his previous duties. However, with the justification that the tasks needed to be replaced, he did not get his position back. Shortly after the termination at work, the fight in court began.

Photo: Playback/Google

Manhard assumed it was a complete nightmare to be employed by influencer, because of their lack of commitment to obligations: rights imposed by law that were left aside. As an example, he exposed the lack of payment for overtime, since in addition to his work demanding 12 hours a day, they were carried out without any type of break, due to the enormous amount of demands requested by the star. Since labor standards are not properly followed, the employee has complete reason to claim them.

On the other hand, Khloé’s defense denies the accusations, stating that her former assistant was paid in a completely fair and correct way, also declaring that she will not admit lies and misleading reports about the star: “We will not tolerate false accusations and we will prove that this is an inconsistent process” – completed the defense.

In addition to analyzing the situation as a lack of gratitude on the part of Matthew, Kardashian’s lawyers assume sadness for the strand that was followed “It is unfortunate that a former employee would choose to go down this path.”. The allegations made by Manhard are common among celebrities, as are defenses similar to Khloé’s. Thus, in view of the judicial chaos, the man’s goal is a financial settlement with his former employer.

Featured Photo: Reproduction/Joy