Khloe Kardashian talks about the situation between her and Tristan





second season of kardashian It was a whirlwind for Khloe Kardashian. since it fraud case A lot has happened to Tristan Thompson. However, fans and followers haven’t got an answer to the question of how Khloe and Tristan are interacting until now. in the third episode of kardashian talked to Khloe about the situation.

No time for drama.

Khloe on Tristan Thompson

The chances of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson getting back together in the future are slim, Khloe made clear to Kris Jenner in a new episode of the reality series. The two have had a turbulent relationship, but now it seems they are still in the water. We are happy for him.

Krish asks how is Khloe doing. BREAK UP: “He and I are very good friends. We get along well and I would put anything aside for my kids. What’s done is done, so why would I still be waiting for something? I don’t need to punish him because I’m not getting back with him.

define boundaries

Khloe says she has set clear boundaries with Tristan. When she is not there, Tristan takes care of the children in her house, but when the children are not there, he is nowhere to be seen. Kardashian then adds: “It’s so important to establish these boundaries with Tristan, because we’ve done this song and dance so many times already. I am back with him after the cheating scandal.

A messy break up

The two split in December of 2022, when it was revealed that Tristan cheated on another woman and got her pregnant. After the scandal came to the world, Khloe kept strong and didn’t reveal much about how things went down between the two afterwards. So in the new season we get to know – apart from the name of the baby – the relationship between the two.