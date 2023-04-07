Khloé Kardashian throws a birthday party for her daughter with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson | News

Khloé Kardashian, 38, held a party at her home to celebrate 5 years of the firstborn, True Thompson, of her relationship with Tristan Thompson, 32. The athlete was even seen in one of the records made by
Malika Haqq on Instagram.
The party, which took place in Hidden Hills, California, in the United States, was themed around the animation Octonauts, and Khloé shared a series of photos to show the decoration, completely personalized for the little girl. She had space for customization of backpacks and purses, makeup, sweets from the bottom of the sea, and even a tank with live marine animals.
Tristan’s presence at the party sparked debate among Kardashian followers on the web. “(True’s) feelings about her dad are really important and she probably wants him there,” wrote one netizen, followed by another: “No matter how FDP he is, he’s still the dad and should be there. children, not adults,” he posted.
2 of 36 Tristan Thompson appeared in the stories – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Tristan Thompson appeared in the stories – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016, shortly after the attacker welcomed son Prince, now 6, with ex Jordan Craig. The relationship has been rocked by multiple cheating scandals, both before and after Kardashian gave birth to True in April 2018.
The couple got back together in 2021 and conceived baby number 2 through a surrogate, but around the time the little boy was due to be born, news broke that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé again with personal trailer Maralee Nichols. At the time, after DNA testing, it was found that the player is in fact the father of little Theo, who was born in December of that year.
Indirect on the web?
With the garland of True and the presence of Tristan, Maralee Nichols published a photo with little Theo on her social networks. “Happiness. It’s the simple things in life that are the most extraordinary,” she said.
Follow her
Who on Google News and get alerts on your favorite subjects!
3 of 36 Maralee Nichols posted a photo with her son on True Thompson’s birthday — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Maralee Nichols posted a photo with her son on True Thompson’s birthday — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
4 of 36 Maralee Nichols and Theo, her son with Tristan Thompson — Photo: Playback / Instagram Maralee Nichols and Theo, her son with Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Check out the images from True Thompson’s party below:
Khloé Kardashian throws birthday party for her daughter with the presence of her ex
5 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
6 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
7 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
8 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
9 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
10 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
11 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
12 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
13 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
14 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
15 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
16 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
17 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
18 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
19 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
20 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
21 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
22 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
23 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
24 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
25 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
26 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
27 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
28 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
29 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
30 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
31 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
32 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
33 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
34 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
35 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
36 of 36 Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Khloé Kardashian promotes a party for her daughter, True, with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson – Photo: Reproduction / Instagram