Khloé Kardashian throws a birthday party for her daughter with the presence of her ex, Tristan Thompson | News

Khloé Kardashian, 38, held a party at her home to celebrate 5 years of the firstborn, True Thompson, of her relationship with Tristan Thompson, 32. The athlete was even seen in one of the records made by Malika Haqq on Instagram.

The party, which took place in Hidden Hills, California, in the United States, was themed around the animation Octonauts, and Khloé shared a series of photos to show the decoration, completely personalized for the little girl. She had space for customization of backpacks and purses, makeup, sweets from the bottom of the sea, and even a tank with live marine animals.

Tristan’s presence at the party sparked debate among Kardashian followers on the web. “(True’s) feelings about her dad are really important and she probably wants him there,” wrote one netizen, followed by another: “No matter how FDP he is, he’s still the dad and should be there. children, not adults,” he posted.

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016, shortly after the attacker welcomed son Prince, now 6, with ex Jordan Craig. The relationship has been rocked by multiple cheating scandals, both before and after Kardashian gave birth to True in April 2018.

The couple got back together in 2021 and conceived baby number 2 through a surrogate, but around the time the little boy was due to be born, news broke that Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé again with personal trailer Maralee Nichols. At the time, after DNA testing, it was found that the player is in fact the father of little Theo, who was born in December of that year.

With the garland of True and the presence of Tristan, Maralee Nichols published a photo with little Theo on her social networks. “Happiness. It’s the simple things in life that are the most extraordinary,” she said.

Check out the images from True Thompson’s party below:

