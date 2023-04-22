Khloe Kardashian wants to take care of Tristan Thompson’s brother

Khloe Kardashian don’t let go of your ex’s hand Tristan Thompson and neither of his brothers since his mother’s unexpected death Andrea Thompson. A person close to the Kardashian family ensures that, despite the problems she had with Tristan, he remains an important part of her life, as the father of her two children, and she is back to being closer to him, while the basketball player deals with the grief.

And Khloe is very worried about Tristan’s brother, Amari, a special child who also has severe episodes of epilepsy. An informant said that she wanted to have the boy close by, although he has his school, activities and therapy in Toronto, Canada, where he lived with his mother and brothers.

“Definitely (Khloe) wants to take responsibility for him. She knows it’s a very big responsibility and she’s being guided now. For the moment (Amari) will remain where she is and Tristan is looking for the best way to help the family in this moment of pain”, she justifies.

The businesswoman herself, in her farewell letter in honor of her former mother-in-law, promised Andrea that she would take care of the boy, who as a mother was the woman’s main concern.

In Canada, while Tristan’s middle brother works as a truck driver, Andrea worked as a school bus driver.

Andrea and Amari Thompson / Instagram / @khloekardashian

GRIEF

Khloe Kardashian broke his silence on the night of Monday, January 23, and spoke about the unexpected death of his former mother-in-law, Andrea, mother of Tristan Thompson, father of her two children. So far Khloe has not made any statement. Your mother Kris Jenner he even paid tribute to Andrea on his social networks, and was one of the people who spoke at the woman’s funeral, which took place last week in Canada.

Khloe shared several images with Andrea, and confessed the pain she is feeling right now:

“I was avoiding it… avoiding accepting that this is real. I have so much to say,” she began writing.

“I have so many emotions and I still feel numb. Life can be brutally unfair at times and this has been one of the hardest times in so many of our lives.”

“But at the same time, I feel blessed to have been lucky enough to have had someone who makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So hard that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because this is something I can’t understand. Goodbyes forever is something I don’t believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I’ll hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll be able to feel that hug from you. See you again with the many who have gone before you that I miss and love and cherish so much. So I’m choosing to say that until I see you again in heaven, I miss you and will continue to miss you more and more every day.”

“I know you are with our Lord and Savior. I know you are rejoicing up there. Dancing and singing and probably screaming “who does that!!” because we are crying for your loss.

And Khloe made a pledge to protect and support Andrea’s youngest child, her son Amari, who is a special child:

“At the same time, I know you never wanted to leave your children. They are your entire world. They will learn to live with an empty heart because they are warriors like their warrior mother. Just know, I promise you, Amari will be perfectly fine. We will all take care of him, help him and protect him. Your boys will be fine because they have their guardian angel by their side.” rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.” John 16:22. I love you 🤍 I love you 🤍 I love you 🤍💔🕊️ ”, concludes Khloe.

According to TMZ, his mother Andreapassed away suddenly on Friday, January 6th, in Toronto, Canada.

Andrea was at home when she had a heart attack and couldn’t resist. She was rushed to the hospital to die.

As soon as the player heard the news, he immediately traveled from Los Angeles, where he lives, to Toronto.

And even though they are separated, Thompson and Khloe will always be family because of the two children they have, and the businesswoman traveled with him to Canada to support him in this difficult time when he couldn’t even say goodbye to his mother.

Khloe’s relationship with Andrea has always been good, including when the basketball player messed up with Kris Jenner’s daughter, Andrea was the first to side with Khloe and give her son a severe ear pull.

