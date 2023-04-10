Khloe Kardashian’s ex-mother-in-law Tristan Thompson’s mother dies

What looked like a promising year for the ex of Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, began with sad news for the basketball player. According to TMZ, his mother Andreapassed away suddenly on Friday, January 6th, in Toronto, Canada.

Andrea was at home when she had a heart attack and couldn’t resist. She was rushed to the hospital to die.

As soon as the player heard the news, he immediately traveled from Los Angeles, where he lives, to Toronto.

And even though they are separated, Thompson and Khloe will always be family because of the two children they have, and the businesswoman traveled with him to Canada to support him in this difficult time when he couldn’t even say goodbye to his mother.

Khloe’s relationship with Andrea has always been good, including when the basketball player messed up with Kris Jenner’s daughter, Andrea was the first to side with Khloe and give her son a severe ear pull.

Andrea with granddaughter True Thompson / Instagram/@realtristan13

VENT

Khloe Kardashian returned to publish his enigmatic phrases, and that many consider that it was an (in)direct for the ex, Tristan Thompson. The businesswoman, who recently became a mother for the second time, via surrogacy, shared advice with her followers, which serves her own purposes.

“Advice of the day: You can’t make someone love you by giving them more than they don’t already appreciate,” he posted on Saturday, Dec. 3.

While Kardashian hasn’t shared any more information about what prompted her relationship lesson, she did share two other cryptic quotes that apparently refer to breakups.

“Things have a miraculous way of working. Trust that,” read another slide.

“Very proud of the way I have been recovering from things sent to destroy me,” she said in another post.

According to US Weekly magazine, Khloe Kardashian has been single since last August, when she ended her lightning romance with a financier businessman, after almost two months together.

She broke up with Tristan in December after learning that he was indeed the father of Maralee Nichols’s baby, who had just been born.

Kardashian and Thompson were first linked in 2016, nearly two years before their daughter, True, was born in April 2018. The pair dated on and off until late last year, when they split for good.

Khloe Kardashian may not have forgiven the great betrayal of Tristan Thompson, who had another child while they were awaiting the arrival of their second baby together. But the 38-year-old businesswoman knows that this child has nothing to do with her father’s irresponsibility, and above all is the half-brother of her children True, four years old, and the four-month-old baby who was born through a surrogacy.

According to a source at “Hollywood Life” magazine, ‘Khloe is ready to meet Maralee Nichols’, the 31-year-old former personal trainer who had an affair with the basketball player and a son, Theo, with him.

“Khloe knows firsthand how important it is to have a close relationship with her siblings and she would never want to deny her children that. For True and her son to meet her other siblings, Khloe knows she first has to meet Maralee…she already has a friendly relationship with Jordan (mother of Tristan’s first child, Prince). She’s been putting it off and putting it off, but she’s ready to meet Maralee and ready for her kids to meet her brother. She thinks it would be wonderful for True and her little brother to have a date with Theo.”

The source also claimed that Tristan is trying to prevent any possible meeting between the two, as he apparently hasn’t wanted to meet his son in person yet.

“Tristan has been trying to make sure this doesn’t happen for months and so Khloe has kind of given up for now. But it’s something she’s been thinking about a lot because her kids are going to grow up really fast and she doesn’t want to miss the chance, “she justifies.

In the first episode of the new season of the reality show “The Kardashians”, Khloe Kardashian clarified a rumor that she always knew that Tristan Thompson was going to have a baby with Maralee Nichols, the result of yet another infidelity by the basketball player.

She assured in the reality confessional that she only found out in the first week of December, when the baby was born, and not before, and she still claims that her ex “always knew” about the baby.

The businesswoman revealed that her surrogate was implanted with an embryo “days before Thanksgiving” (November) 2021.

“I found out about the Tristan (with Nichols) situation the first week of December. It’s so close. I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did it after the fact. Why would I want to have a baby with someone who is having a baby with someone else? I’m not very sociopathic. I’m lunatic, but not that crazy.

Kardashian also confirmed that the NBA player found out about Nichols’ pregnancy on July 2 – months before he “encouraged” her to hire a surrogate mother.

“All I know is that I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date,” she explained. “In hindsight, he always knew about the other baby, especially getting the paperwork we saw,” she indicated.

News of Nichols’ pregnancy broke in December 2021 when court documents from her paternity suit were leaked. Nichols claimed that she became pregnant with Thompson’s child after they slept together the weekend of her 30th birthday in March.

Thompson vehemently denied being the father of her child and even appeared to threaten her with child support, but a DNA test taken after their son, Theo, was born on Dec. 1 proved that he was, in fact, the baby’s father.

Thompson is also the father of four-year-old True, with Khloe, and has a five-year-old son, Prince, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

