Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Signs With Los Angeles Lakers

Tristan Thompsonthe ex of Khloe Kardashian and father of two children, made an important announcement to his followers: he is returning to Los Angeles, because he has just signed a new contract to play for the Lakers. The news even made the businesswoman happy, as he will be able to be closer to his children with his move from Ohio to California.

The basketball player had a stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, Ohio and a brief contract with the Chicago Bulls.

Now, according to ESPN news, the coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, Darvin Ham, was the first to confirm the good news on Sunday (9), praising the sportsman.

“What he brings, his spirit, his positivity, as well as the way he played, years and years of championship-level basketball. Championship pedigree. Great guy to be around, great teammate, I’ve only heard good things about him… I’m a huge fan of his, I watched him when he played for Texas.”

The news of her move back to California comes after it was revealed that Thompson has purchased a new home in Hidden Hills, just three doors down from Khloe’s mansion and children, four-year-old True and baby ‘T’, of seven months, whose name has not yet been revealed.

LOVE LIFE ON TV

The next season of the reality show “The Kardashians“, which debuts in May on the platform Hulu / Star +, can show the love life of the daughters of Kris Jenner. Now that daughters Khloe and Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner are single, the family matriarch wants to explore their search for the perfect television boyfriend.

As the famous family prepares to film the third season of the reality show, Kris does not hide her desire to play the “matchmaker” for her daughters, because she thinks that each of them, especially Kim and Khloe, have suffered so much in their recent love relationships, that deserve to find the ideal man.

A source told the American version of the newspaper “The Sun”: “Kris is touting the idea of ​​showing fans a little more of the personal lives of Kim, Kylie and Khloe on the show. She loved the show’s previous two seasons, but thinks if they only focus on her business and events during filming, it might get a little boring.”

The insider added that Kris Jenner wants to set up blind dates for her daughters and isn’t sure the sisters will be happy putting their personal lives on camera, but joked that Kris can be “quite persuasive.”

“Kris knows that everyone is interested in finding out who the Kardashians are dating. One of the ideas she had was for her and Kourtney to set up blind dates for Kim, Khloe and Kylie,” they reveal.

For now Kendall Jenner would stay out of the intention of Kris, since apparently she has been going out for a few weeks with the singer Bad Bunny.

