Khloé Kardashian’s new nose draws attention and reignites speculation about plastic surgery | celebrities

The socialite Khloé Kardashian is being the target of speculation around a possible new plastic surgery on the nose. The recent allegations are fueled by a newly shared video on the celebrity’s clothing brand’s official account.
Records show Khloé with a thinner nose than usual. The publication’s comment space is full of questions about the possible plastic surgery, but the daughter of businesswoman Kris Jenner remains silent on the subject.
In the video, Khloé celebrates her brand’s “pro-body diversity” discourse. She speaks of her stylists’ efforts to encourage “female confidence and empowerment.” However, the focus of comments on the networks is on her “unrecognizable features”.
“What’s going on with her nose?” asked one person. “Who are these people? Stop this madness Khloé,” asked another. “Is that you, Khloé? Your face looks like a mask,” declared a third. “Your nose looks like it’s going to fall off!” warned someone else.
Khloé recently got short and blunt with a “more abused” fan who asked if she “misses her old face”. Explicitly angered, the celebrity responded, “No.”