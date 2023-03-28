Khloé’s ex buys mansion near Kardashian for R$ 64 million | celebrities

Tristan Thompson bought a house in California three blocks away from his ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, with whom he has two children. According to Page Six, the NBA player bought the mansion for US$ 12.5 million (about R$ 64 million at current prices).

please note that Kanye West had also moved close to his ex-wife, kim kardashianin December 2021. The rapper bought the property across the street from the influencer, to be closer to his four children.

Recently, Khloé Kardashian made a text wishing congratulations to Tristan and ended up posting a photo of her ex-boyfriend with the youngest of the family.

“You truly are the best father, brother and uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpools, bedtime rituals, the way you appear to them. All of the above means more than you will ever know to your family of little ones. My birthday wish for you is that you continue to wish for change, healing and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to make your soul and mother proud. Happy birthday daddy,” he wrote it in the caption of the image.

After several episodes of infidelity, Khloé split from Thompson in December 2021, after coming and going since 2016.