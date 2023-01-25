Kickoff 2023: All about the new LoL tournament

After rumours, confirmations and very high-level presentations, the League of Legends is more prepared than ever. For this 2023, Riot Games has something special to kick off the 2023 season. Riot Games presents the LoL Kickoff 2023a season kick-off tournament to open the 2023 competitions. LoL Kickoff will give to all the regions of the League of Legends its time to introduce your teams and players. Each of the nine regions will have its broadcast moment where we will see the representatives of each of these in action.

The LoL Kickoff 2023 will start next week, specifically on the day January 10 and 11. During these two days, the nine leagues will put their representatives on camera in a tournament with an innovative format. Riot Games’ idea is clear, the Kickoff will be a brief and dynamic event so that the beginning of the season does not go unnoticed. Each region will be in charge of the duty of forming the teams and putting them into action in the new event.

LoL Kickoff 2023: Dates and times

Entering in depth in the two days that this new tournament lasts, we find the most important details, days and times. starting next Tuesday January 10 the LoL Kickoff will start and will do so until the next day, Wednesday 11as follows:

Tuesday, January 10: LCK: 10:30 – 14:00 (Peninsular time) // 06:30 – 10:00 (Argentina and Chile time). VCS (Vietnam) : 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Peninsular time) // 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (Argentina and Chile time). CBLoL (Brazil) : 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Peninsular time) // 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Argentina and Chile time). LCS : 20:00 – 23:00 (Peninsular time) // 16:00 – 19:00 (Argentina and Chile time). Reissue of broadcasts (Day 1): 23:00 – 06:00 (Peninsular time) // 19:00 – 02:00 (Argentina and Chile time).

Wednesday, January 11: L.J.L. (Japan) : 08:00 – 11:00 (Peninsular time) // 04:00 – 07:00 (Argentina and Chile time). LPL: 11:00 – 14:00 (Peninsular time) // 07:00 – 10:00 (Argentina and Chile time). PCS (Peaceful) : 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Peninsular time) // 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (Argentina and Chile time). LEC: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Peninsular time) // 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Argentina and Chile time). LL: 20:00 – 23:00 (Peninsular time) // 16:00 – 19:00 (Argentina and Chile time). Reissue of broadcasts (Day 2): 23:00 – 05:00 (Peninsular time) // 19:00 – 01:00 (Argentina and Chile time).



What will we see in Kickoff 2023? How does it work?

Once the dates and times in which each league makes its matches are known, it remains to be known What will be in them? At the moment we do not know the teams in detail, only the LCK team, but we know that it will be played. As stated in its Riot Games announcement, each league team will send one of their players to compete in LoL Kickoff 2023. Then the formation of teams will depend on each one of the league, in the case of the LCK they chose Faker and Deft as the teams.

The LCK will open the LoL Kickoff on January 10 with a duel between the Faker team Vs. the Deft team.

When the teams are ready, they will go up on stage where we will see a best-of-three match between both quintets. in this match Bo3 there will be no champion lockoutWhat it will not be possible to repeat champions. These rules will be somewhat different for the LPLwhich will have a mini tournament for the best of one with some freedom in the selection of champions.

Now, the whole event is very nice but it remains to be known Why do they compete? Anybody win something?. Well, the answer to both questions is given by Riot Games. The reasons for the tournament are to open and introduce the players of the 2023 season. While the prize will be something of value, representatives of the winning team of the respective leagues will be able to design a gesture to League of Legends. Maybe later we’ll see winning players flaunt this gesture when the leagues start.