Kickoff to the second edition of the Cordobesa Cup of Electronic Football – Web de Noticias

The keys to the Cordobesa Electronic Football Cup, which has record participation, were raffled.

The finals will be held at the eSports Córdoba Fest that will take place on Saturday, April 15 at the Complejo Ferial .

. Registration for the Minecraft League, the League of Legends Tournament and the first edition of the Valorant Women’s Tournament remain open until March 31.

Within the framework of the presentation of the eSports Córdoba Fest 2023, the draw for the Second Cordoba Cup of Electronic Football was held. Starting tomorrow, 144 teams will begin competing to have their place in the Grand Final that will be held on April 15 at the Córdoba Fair Complex, with free admission.

The presentation of this event was held at the Mario Kempes stadium, with the presence of provincial officials, representatives of entities linked to electronic sports and video games in Córdoba, sports club authorities, winners of previous editions of the Program’s competitions, and special guests. .

In this second edition of the Electronic Football competition, there will be representation from 36 locations throughout the Province, and the total number of entries almost doubled the participation of last year’s edition, where 75 teams competed.

In the 2023 edition, gamers from 32 electronic clubs compete, teams that were accredited as such by the Association of Electronic and Electromechanical Sports and the rest represent sports clubs, colleges, schools, tertiary institutes and universities throughout the Province of Córdoba.

For this edition, it was promoted that sports clubs can have up to two representatives, one for the institution and another that represents the eSports area, thus helping to promote the development of electronic sports in the clubs.

They will compete in one-on-one rounds in Online Friendly mode (Non-FUT) in Bo2 format (best of two matches), until the virtual round of 16. The quarterfinals, semifinals and the grand final will be held in person at the eSports Córdoba fest on April 15 with the same format.

The grid with all the crossings is available on the platform https://esportscordoba.ar/. and on the Instagram account of the eSports Córdoba Program.

Registration for the other competitions closes.

Registration for the other competitions that make up the first part of the 2023 grid of the eSports Córdoba Program closes next Friday, March 31.

These are the new Minecraft Intercollegiate League, the League of Legends Tournament and the first edition of the Valorant Women’s Tournament.

It is worth remembering that in all cases, qualifying and preliminary rounds will be held, which will come together at the eSports Córdoba fest.

For these competitions, like the previous year, gamers from all over the province are summoned, who can register for free on the platform https://esportscordoba.ar/.