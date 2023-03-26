Kids’ Choice 2023: see full list of nominees

Last Tuesday, January 31, the nominees for the Kids’ Choice Awards 2023. The award, promoted by the channel Nickelodeonwill have its winners revealed on the day March 4th.
2023 Kids’ Choice Awards Nominees
O Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 this is the 36th edition of the award, which will be presented by Nate Burleson It is Charli D’Amelio, at an event in Los Angeles, in the United States, on March 4th. Public voting is now open on the official website.
Who leads the nominations this year is the Netflix series “Stranger Things”, with six different categories. See the nominees below, broken down into Television, Film, Music, Sports and Other Categories.
TELEVISION
Favorite Teen TV Show
- “Horror Club”
- “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”
- “Ms. Marvel”
- “The House of Raven”
- “The Fairly OddParents: More Magical Than Ever”
- “That Girl Lay Lay”
- “Changing the Game of Champions”
- “The Really Loud House”
Family Favorite TV Show
- “Cobra Kai”
- “Icarly”
- “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
- “She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes”
- “Stranger Things”
- “Wandinha”
- “Young Rock”
- “Young Sheldon”
Favorite Reality Show
- “America’s Funniest Home Videos”
- “America’s Got Talent”
- “American Ninja Warrior”
- “Lava Game”
- “Junior MasterChef”
- “The Masked Singer”
favorite design
- “Jurassic World: Jurassic Camp”
- “Rugrats – The Little Angels”
- “Sponge Bob Square Pants”
- “Teen Titans Go”
- “The Loud House”
- “The Smurfs”
Favorite Teen TV Star
- Imogen Cohen – as Zina in “The Fairly OddParents: More Magical Than Ever”
- Audrey Grace Marshall – as Vivian Turner in “The Fairly OddParents: More Magical Than Ever”
- Olivia Rodrigo – as Nini in “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”
- Raven-Symoné – as Raven Baxter in “House of Raven”
- Alaya High – as Lay Lay in “That Girl Lay Lay”
- Sofia Wylie – as Ginny in “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”
Favorite Teen TV StarO
- Joshua Bassett – as Ricky in “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”
- Dylan Gilmer – as Young Dylan in “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan”
- Israel Johnson – as Noah Lambert in “Acampados”
- Brady Noon – as Evan Morrow in “Turning the Game of Champions”
- Wolfgang Schaeffer – as Lincoln Loud in “The Really Loud House”
- Tyler Wladis – as Roy in “The Fairly OddParents: More Magical Than Ever”
Favorite TV Star of the family
- Millie Bobby Brown – as Eleven in “Stranger Things”
- Miranda Cosgrove – as Carly Shay in “iCarly”
- Hilary Duff – as Sophie in “How I Met Your Father”
- Jenna Ortega – as Wandinha Addams in “Wandinha”
- Tracee Ellis Ross – as Bow Johnson in “Black-ish”
- Sadie Sink – as Max Mayfield in “Stranger Things”
Favorite TV Starthe family
- Ralph Macchio – as Daniel LaRusso in “Cobra Kai”
- Gaten Matarazzo – as Dustin Henderson in “Stranger Things”
- Ewan McGregor – as Obi-Wan Kenobi in “Obi-Wan Kenobi”
- Caleb McLaughlin – as Lucas Sinclair in “Stranger Things”
- Jerry Trainor – as Spencer Shay in “iCarly”
- Finn Wolfhard – as Mike Wheeler in “Stranger Things”
MOVIE THEATER
Favorite movie
- “Avatar: The Way of Water”
- “Black Adam”
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”
- “Abracadabra 2”
- “Jurassic World: Dominion”
- “Monster High: The Movie”
- “Sonic the Movie 2”
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
Favorite Movie Actress
- Millie Bobby Brown – as Enola Holmes in “Enola Holmes 2”
- Lupita Nyong’o – as Nakia in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”
- Elizabeth Olsen – as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”
- Sarah Jessica Parker – as Sarah Sanderson in “Abracadabra 2”
- Natalie Portman – as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in “Thor: Love and Thunder”
- Letitia Wright – as Shuri in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”
Favorite Movie Actor
- Dwayne Johnson – as Black Adam/Teth-Adam in “Black Adam”
- Jim Carrey – as Dr. Robotnik in “Sonic the Movie 2”
- Chris Hemsworth – as Thor in “Thor: Love and Thunder”
- Chris Pratt – as Owen Grady in “Jurassic World: Dominion”
- Ryan Reynolds – as Big Adam in “The Adam Project”
- Tom Cruise – as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in “Top Gun: Maverick”
Favorite Animated Film
- “DC League of Super Pets”
- “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”
- “Lightyear”
- “Minions: The Rise of Gru”
- “The Bad Guys”
- “Red: Growing Up Is A Beast”
Female Voice in an Animated Film
- Awkwafina – as Tarantula in “The Mean Guys”
- Selena Gomez – as Mavis in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”
- Salma Hayek – as Kitty Softpaws in “Puss in Boots 2: Last Order”
- Taraji P. Henson – as Belle Bottom in “Minions: Rise of Gru”
- Sandra Oh – as Ming in “Red: Growing Up is a Beast”
- Keke Palmer – as Izzy Hawthorne in “Lightyear”
Male Voice in Animated Film
- Steve Carell – as Gru in “Minions: Rise of Gru”
- Chris Evans – as Buzz Lightyear in “Lightyear”
- Kevin Hart – as Ace in “DC League of Super Pets”
- Dwayne Johnson – as Krypto in “DC League of Super Pets”
- Andy Samberg – as Dale in “Trick and Dale: Defenders of the Law”
- Andy Samberg – as Jonathan in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”
MUSIC
Favorite Artist
- Adele
- Cardi B
- Beyonce
- Billie Eilish
- Lady Gaga
- lizzo
- Rihanna
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Artist
- Justin bieber
- Bad Bunny
- drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- post malone
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- The Weeknd
Favorite Music Group
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- black Eyed Peas
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- imagine Dragons
- OneRepublic
- Panic! At The Disco
- Paramore
Favorite song
- “Break My Soul” – Beyonce
- “First Class” – Jack Harlow
- “About Damn Time” – Lizzo
- “I Ain’t Worried” – OneRepublic
- “Lift Me Up” – Rihanna
- “As It Was” – Harry Styles
- “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
- “Bejeweled” – Taylor Swift
Favorite Collaboration
- “Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran
- “Don’t You Worry” – Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, Shakira
- “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone, Doja Cat
- “Numb” – Marshmello, Khalid
- “Stay with Me” – Calvin Harris, Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell
- “Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa
Favorite Breakthrough Artist
- Dove Cameron
- Devon Cole
- Gayle
- joji
- Lauren Spencer-Smith
- Nick Youre
favorite album
- “Renaissance” – Beyonce
- “God Did” – DJ Khaled
- “Special” – Lizzo
- “Harry’s House” – Harry Styles
- “Midnights (3am Edition)” – Taylor Swift
- “Dawn FM” – The Weeknd
Favorite Global Musical Star
- Bad Bunny (Latin America)
- BLACKPINK (Asia)
- Harry Styles (UK)
- Rosalía (Europe)
- Taylor Swift (North America)
- Tones and I (Australia)
- Wizkid (Africa)
Favorite Music Influencer
- Dixie D’Amelio
- Bella Poarch
- Stephen Sanchez
- JoJo Siwa
- That Girl Lay Lay
- Oliver Tree
Favorite Brazilian Artist
- Any Gabrielly
- John
- Gustavo Mioto
- Lagum
- Dilsinho
- melim
SPORT
favorite athlete
- Simone Biles
- Chloe Kim
- Naomi Osaka
- Candace Parker
- serena williams
- Venus Williams
Favorite Athlete
- tom brady
- Stephen Curry
- LeBron James
- Patrick Mahomes
- Lionel Messi
- Shaun White
OTHER CATEGORIES
Favorite Brazilian Influencer
- juju frank
- luluca
- Diego Cruz
- Allan Jeon
- Vanessa Lopes
- Spider Slack
Favorite Creator
- Charli D’Amelio
- Dixie D’Amelio
- Gracie’s Corner
- Kids Diana Show
- Miranda Sings
- Addison Rae
Favorite Creator
- austin creed
- mrbeast
- ninja
- Ryan’s World
- SeanDoesMagic
- unspeakable
Favorite Influencer Family
- FGTeeV
- Ninja KidzTV
- Ohana Adventure Family
- The Bucket ListFamily
- The Royalty Family
- The Williams Family
favorite pet
- Piggy Lou Bieber
- Noon Coleman
- dodger evans
- Grand Toulouse
- Gino Chopra Jonas
- Olivia Benson Swift
Favorite video game
- “Adopt Me!”
- “Brookhaven”
- “Just Dance 2023”
- “Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope”
- “Minecraft”
- “Pokémon Scarlet & Violet”
Favorite book
- “The Adventures of Captain Underpants”
- “Cat Kid Comic Club”
- “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”
- “Five Nights at Freddy’s”
- “Harry Potter”
- “The Bad Guys”