Kids’ Choice 2023: see full list of nominees

Last Tuesday, January 31, the nominees for the Kids’ Choice Awards 2023. The award, promoted by the channel Nickelodeonwill have its winners revealed on the day March 4th.

2023 Kids’ Choice Awards Nominees

O Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 this is the 36th edition of the award, which will be presented by Nate Burleson It is Charli D’Amelio, at an event in Los Angeles, in the United States, on March 4th. Public voting is now open on the official website.

Who leads the nominations this year is the Netflix series “Stranger Things”, with six different categories. See the nominees below, broken down into Television, Film, Music, Sports and Other Categories.

TELEVISION

Favorite Teen TV Show

“Horror Club”

“High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”

“Ms. Marvel”

“The House of Raven”

“The Fairly OddParents: More Magical Than Ever”

“That Girl Lay Lay”

“Changing the Game of Champions”

“The Really Loud House”

Family Favorite TV Show

“Cobra Kai”

“Icarly”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

“She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes”

“Stranger Things”

“Wandinha”

“Young Rock”

“Young Sheldon”

Favorite Reality Show

“America’s Funniest Home Videos”

“America’s Got Talent”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Lava Game”

“Junior MasterChef”

“The Masked Singer”

favorite design

“Jurassic World: Jurassic Camp”

“Rugrats – The Little Angels”

“Sponge Bob Square Pants”

“Teen Titans Go”

“The Loud House”

“The Smurfs”

Favorite Teen TV Star

Imogen Cohen – as Zina in “The Fairly OddParents: More Magical Than Ever”

Audrey Grace Marshall – as Vivian Turner in “The Fairly OddParents: More Magical Than Ever”

Olivia Rodrigo – as Nini in “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”

Raven-Symoné – as Raven Baxter in “House of Raven”

Alaya High – as Lay Lay in “That Girl Lay Lay”

Sofia Wylie – as Ginny in “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”

Favorite Teen TV StarO

Joshua Bassett – as Ricky in “High School Musical: The Series: The Musical”

Dylan Gilmer – as Young Dylan in “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan”

Israel Johnson – as Noah Lambert in “Acampados”

Brady Noon – as Evan Morrow in “Turning the Game of Champions”

Wolfgang Schaeffer – as Lincoln Loud in “The Really Loud House”

Tyler Wladis – as Roy in “The Fairly OddParents: More Magical Than Ever”

Favorite TV Star of the family

Millie Bobby Brown – as Eleven in “Stranger Things”

Miranda Cosgrove – as Carly Shay in “iCarly”

Hilary Duff – as Sophie in “How I Met Your Father”

Jenna Ortega – as Wandinha Addams in “Wandinha”

Tracee Ellis Ross – as Bow Johnson in “Black-ish”

Sadie Sink – as Max Mayfield in “Stranger Things”

Favorite TV Starthe family

Ralph Macchio – as Daniel LaRusso in “Cobra Kai”

Gaten Matarazzo – as Dustin Henderson in “Stranger Things”

Ewan McGregor – as Obi-Wan Kenobi in “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Caleb McLaughlin – as Lucas Sinclair in “Stranger Things”

Jerry Trainor – as Spencer Shay in “iCarly”

Finn Wolfhard – as Mike Wheeler in “Stranger Things”

MOVIE THEATER

Favorite movie

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Black Adam”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”

“Abracadabra 2”

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

“Monster High: The Movie”

“Sonic the Movie 2”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Favorite Movie Actress

Millie Bobby Brown – as Enola Holmes in “Enola Holmes 2”

Lupita Nyong’o – as Nakia in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”

Elizabeth Olsen – as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

Sarah Jessica Parker – as Sarah Sanderson in “Abracadabra 2”

Natalie Portman – as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Letitia Wright – as Shuri in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After”

Favorite Movie Actor

Dwayne Johnson – as Black Adam/Teth-Adam in “Black Adam”

Jim Carrey – as Dr. Robotnik in “Sonic the Movie 2”

Chris Hemsworth – as Thor in “Thor: Love and Thunder”

Chris Pratt – as Owen Grady in “Jurassic World: Dominion”

Ryan Reynolds – as Big Adam in “The Adam Project”

Tom Cruise – as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in “Top Gun: Maverick”

Favorite Animated Film

“DC League of Super Pets”

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”

“Lightyear”

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

“The Bad Guys”

“Red: Growing Up Is A Beast”

Female Voice in an Animated Film

Awkwafina – as Tarantula in “The Mean Guys”

Selena Gomez – as Mavis in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”

Salma Hayek – as Kitty Softpaws in “Puss in Boots 2: Last Order”

Taraji P. Henson – as Belle Bottom in “Minions: Rise of Gru”

Sandra Oh – as Ming in “Red: Growing Up is a Beast”

Keke Palmer – as Izzy Hawthorne in “Lightyear”

Male Voice in Animated Film

Steve Carell – as Gru in “Minions: Rise of Gru”

Chris Evans – as Buzz Lightyear in “Lightyear”

Kevin Hart – as Ace in “DC League of Super Pets”

Dwayne Johnson – as Krypto in “DC League of Super Pets”

Andy Samberg – as Dale in “Trick and Dale: Defenders of the Law”

Andy Samberg – as Jonathan in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”

MUSIC

Favorite Artist

Adele

Cardi B

Beyonce

Billie Eilish

Lady Gaga

lizzo

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Favorite Artist

Justin bieber

Bad Bunny

drake

Kendrick Lamar

post malone

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Favorite Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK

BTS

imagine Dragons

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco

Paramore

Favorite song

“Break My Soul” – Beyonce

“First Class” – Jack Harlow

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“I Ain’t Worried” – OneRepublic

“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift

“Bejeweled” – Taylor Swift

Favorite Collaboration

“Bam Bam” – Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran

“Don’t You Worry” – Black Eyed Peas, David Guetta, Shakira

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone, Doja Cat

“Numb” – Marshmello, Khalid

“Stay with Me” – Calvin Harris, Justin Timberlake, Halsey, Pharrell

“Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa

Favorite Breakthrough Artist

Dove Cameron

Devon Cole

Gayle

joji

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Nick Youre

favorite album

“Renaissance” – Beyonce

“God Did” – DJ Khaled

“Special” – Lizzo

“Harry’s House” – Harry Styles

“Midnights (3am Edition)” – Taylor Swift

“Dawn FM” – The Weeknd

Favorite Global Musical Star

Bad Bunny (Latin America)

BLACKPINK (Asia)

Harry Styles (UK)

Rosalía (Europe)

Taylor Swift (North America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Wizkid (Africa)

Favorite Music Influencer

Dixie D’Amelio

Bella Poarch

Stephen Sanchez

JoJo Siwa

That Girl Lay Lay

Oliver Tree

Favorite Brazilian Artist

Any Gabrielly

John

Gustavo Mioto

Lagum

Dilsinho

melim

SPORT

favorite athlete

Simone Biles

Chloe Kim

Naomi Osaka

Candace Parker

serena williams

Venus Williams

Favorite Athlete

tom brady

Stephen Curry

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Lionel Messi

Shaun White

OTHER CATEGORIES

Favorite Brazilian Influencer

juju frank

luluca

Diego Cruz

Allan Jeon

Vanessa Lopes

Spider Slack

Favorite Creator

Charli D’Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio

Gracie’s Corner

Kids Diana Show

Miranda Sings

Addison Rae

Favorite Creator

austin creed

mrbeast

ninja

Ryan’s World

SeanDoesMagic

unspeakable

Favorite Influencer Family

FGTeeV

Ninja KidzTV

Ohana Adventure Family

The Bucket ListFamily

The Royalty Family

The Williams Family

favorite pet

Piggy Lou Bieber

Noon Coleman

dodger evans

Grand Toulouse

Gino Chopra Jonas

Olivia Benson Swift

Favorite video game

“Adopt Me!”

“Brookhaven”

“Just Dance 2023”

“Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope”

“Minecraft”

“Pokémon Scarlet & Violet”

Favorite book