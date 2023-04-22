Killjoy’s nanoswarm suffers a major nerf

Killjoy lovers are going to spend a few days down after knowing how the new update will affect their character main. According to the latest published information, the patch 6.08 VALORANTscheduled for April 25, will heavily nerf Killjoy’s Nano Swarm. This update will make one of Killjoy’s most used abilities less useful, possibly affecting his choice. This new patch also will slightly modify Gekko and will cause the return of bind to map rotation after release Ice box.

Killjoy is one of those characters from VALORANT Whether you hate or love, there is no middle ground. In addition, it is one of the most used agents every day, something that also happens in the competitive scene if we look at the statistics of Champions Tour 2023: EMEA. For this reason, from the offices of Riot Games They have decided to play down a bit of importance with the next patch that will arrive in our homes shortly. With this update, which coincides with the release of the Act 3 of Episode 6Killjoy’s nanoswarm will suffer a significant nerfed.

VALORANT nerfs Killjoy

According to the latest information published by Valorant UpdatesKilljoy’s nanoswarm will be less powerful. This one’s reveal radius increased from 350 to 525 and the communication of the enemy when destroying it will be better. Also, it will be revealed when the nanoswarm is disabled. It may seem like three minimal details, but without a doubt, as the shooter community has highlighted, it is a nerfed considerable to a character who was on the rise. It should be noted that this update will also touch Gekko. When wingman plant or deactivate the spikethe sound will be clearer and louder for everyone.

see more

Killjoy Nanoswarm Grenade Nerf: Nanoswarm reveal radius increased 350 >> 525

Nanoswarm audio has been updated.

Nanoswarm is now revealed when it is disabled.#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/GHE4ripZbj —Valorant Updates (@ValorantUpdated) April 21, 2023

It should be remembered that this patch will confirm the official change of bind by Ice box, a change that the community has been asking for for a long time. For all this, as we have mentioned, we will still have to wait a few days. If nothing is delayed, patch 6.08 VALORANT It will arrive on April 25. In the meantime, it’s time to enjoy Killjoy before the nerf.