Kim and Khloé Kardashian raise the temperature of social networks by posing in bathing suits

Sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian caused a stir on the internet by posing for pictures wearing nothing but swimsuits

This Thursday, the 23rd, kim kardashian (42) left her followers drooling when she shared some photos with her sister on her Instagram Khloé (38).

The influencer appeared with her younger sister in Cape Verde. While Kim flaunted her good shape wearing a thin black bikini, Khloé flaunted her sculptural body with a brown bathing suit.

the daughters of Kris Jenner (66) appeared in a paradisiacal scenario hugging and making faces on a lounger that was next to a swimming pool.

“Kiki and Koko invade Cabo”, wrote the mother of North (9) , Saint (7), Chicago (5) and Psalm (3) in the caption of the five shared photos.

The model’s followers loved the photos and raved about them in the comments! “you are delivering”, commented one fan. And another follower wrote: “You guys look so happy. It made me smile a lot”.

What a meeting!

Recently, Kim Kardashian took her son Saint to follow a game of the Paris Saint German football team. The boy can meet Kylian Mbappe and wave to Lionel Messi.

Neymar Jrdespite not being present due to an ankle operation, made a surprise for Kim’s son and made a video call with the eldest son of the Kardashian.