Kim and Khloe Kardashian raise the temperature with photos and are criticized

The Kardashian-Jenner family is enjoying a vacation on Mexican beaches and shared some images of the family trip to Los Cabos on Instagram. But some followers of kim It is Khloe Kardashian did not like the ‘daring’ photos that the sisters took by the pool, where they appear ‘making out’.

Some people have expressed concern about the images of the two in sensual poses, especially one where Khloe is on top of her sister.

In the innocent caption, Kim wrote, “Kiki and Koko take Los Cabos.”

The photos were taken by Kylie Jenner and they all seem to have fun with the silly and delicious jokes, but the most conservative fans decided to criticize them.

“Why are they one on top of the other?”, “I can’t imagine being like this with my half-naked sister”. “Why are they touching each other like that in a bikini?”. “Disgusting”. “Too suggestive pictures between sisters. It looks really bad.” were some of the comments.

Despite the criticism, other followers defended the innocent clicks:

“I don’t see anything else in the pictures”. “They are sisters and they are playing”. “What sick comments.” “Only innocent and pure love between sisters”. “Dirty thinking is in the mind of the beholder.”

Malika, Khloe Kardashian’s best friend, also defended the scene: “The most beautiful thing.”

NAKED IN JAPAN!

kim kardashian recently starred in a controversial photo session that is part of the art exhibition at the Domicile gallery, in Harajuku, Japan, by the famous photographer Steven Klein, and others. The businesswoman posed for the professional’s lenses, in a very suggestive way, topless and also completely naked.

The 18+ exhibition will showcase artwork and editorials from the last 25 years of “Richardson Magazine” in Tokyo’s Japanese Fashion District.

When sharing some images of Kim, Steven commented that the photos can also be seen in her new book “Monogram”, which is now for sale:

“March 2023, @kimkardashian for the Richardson Art exhibition and pop-up shop at Domicile in Harajuku. This collection of images can be found in my new book Monogram at @phaidonpress.”

Kim has worked for years with Steven Klein, with whom he has a friendly relationship. He has already photographed the socialite for several magazine covers, including the cover of Love, in 2015, where she appeared almost unrecognizable with dark skin, being the target of criticism at the time.

kim kardashian was criticized for her extreme weight loss, but now some fans understand why. Just like she did to lose seven kilos and manage to get into the iconic marilyn monroethe businesswoman must have followed the same regimen to star in the new campaign dolce&gabbana.

Kim shared on her Instagram images of the photo shoot she did with the famous photographer duo Mert & Marcus for the brand.

The session was shot in Italy and was filmed in various rooms of an Italian villa.

The brand said: “The clothing and accessories come from a singular reinterpretation of the Dolce&Gabbana archives of the 1990s and 2000s, to which belong the same legendary garments that so often inspired Kim throughout her life and career.”

Kim posted on Instagram: “The new #DGSS23 campaign, shot in an Italian village by photographer duo @mertalas and @macpiggott, channels a sense of intimacy through soft black and white tones. A collection rooted in #DGDNA and resulting in a reinterpretation of iconic pieces from the #DolceGabbana archive.”

COMPARISONS

Many people were impressed by the news of the new marriage of Kanye West. This week the TMZ website assured that the ex-husband of kim kardashian married in an intimate and private ceremony with the architect of his company Yeezy, the Australian Bianca Censori27, who has been working with him since November 2020.

Comedian and actress Heather McDonald reacted to the news and, upon seeing photos of Censori, called the rapper’s new wife ‘Kim Kardashian before Ozempic’.

Yes, because rumor has it that both Kim and her sister Khloe Kardashian made use of controlled medication to reduce weight and measurements. Even Khloe recently denied the speculation and assured that it’s thanks to his work at the gym and a strict diet.

Now a source from OK! stated that Kim never had a good relationship with Bianca:

“Kim has long despised Censori and for no obvious reason… well, she may have suspected from the beginning that there was some spark between them,” the insider explains, also adding that Kim perhaps noticed that the girl really wanted to look like her physically.

“Kim hates her,” the source said. “We all knew the boss’s wife didn’t like her (…) She’s pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls.”, she justifies.

Censori, who has a master’s degree in architecture, works at the company as Yeezy’s director of architectural design, and is closely related to Ye.

