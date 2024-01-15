Kim Jong-un’s regime conducted artillery exercises and assured that South Korea is planning an invasion

In this photo released by the North Korean regime, dictator Kim Jong-un, center, monitors artillery practice in North Korea, March 7, 2024. (Korea Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Dictator North Korean Kim Jong-un inspected artillery practice directed to strengthen war preparations of his country, the state press reported a few days later, this Friday Pyongyang Promised to take appropriate military steps against the ongoing joint maneuvers being conducted by the armies of South Korea and United Stateswhom he considers a attack test,

Thursday’s drills included front-line artillery units, weapons that have the capability to reach the South Korean capital. soulinformed of Korean Central News Agency (ACNC).

Kim said the artillery units should “accomplish any missions conducted in actual combat as quickly and accurately as they did in today’s practice.” ACNC,

In this image published by the Korean Central News Agency on March 8, 2024, the Korean People’s Army is conducting an artillery firing exercise in North Korea on March 7, 2024, KCNA news agency reported. KCNA via Reuters

North Korean long-range artillery units present a serious threat to the security of Seoul, a city of 10 million inhabitants 40 or 50 kilometers Border with North Korea.

North Korea’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that it would “Responsible Military Activities” The non-specific in response to the annual joint military exercises held by the armed forces of South Korea and the United States, which is scheduled to end on March 14. Kim visited an operational training site in the west of the country on Wednesday and asked increased combat capabilities,

Joint exercises between South Korea and the United States began on Monday and include Computer simulated command post training and 48 types of field exercisesDouble compared to last year.

The North Korean regime considers these military maneuvers as a major security threat, and refers to them as preparing to launch attacks against the country. Officials in Seoul and Washington have said their practices are defensive nature,

North Korea has dramatically accelerated its missile test launches since 2022, partly as an effort to develop more powerful nuclear-capable weapons capable of reaching South Korea and the continental United States. The armed forces of Seoul and Washington have expanded their military exercises in response.

Experts say North Korea may intend to use updated arsenal To obtain concessions from the United States in sending aid once diplomatic efforts were resumed. He claims that Pyongyang can do this Speed ​​up your weapons testing and sharpen your war rhetoric This year, when elections will be held in the United States and South Korea.

