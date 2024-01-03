Kim Kardashian: A psychologist analyzes her relationship with Kanye West!

A couple, kids, breakup: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made an impression on fans. A psychologist analyzes their relationship with foresight.

Even though they broke up in 2022, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian continue to make headlines…and ask questions. nearby Sun, A psychologist analyzes the reasons for their breakup, MCETV explains everything on this topic!

“Narcissistic Traits” in Kanye West.

Because this couple has experienced a lot of turmoil. deception, A chaotic presidential campaign, Rumors… But after eight years and four children, the couple decided to separate. or at least One part of the couple decides to separate.

In fact, Kim Kardashian soon found traveling companions. And even though the wealthy entrepreneur still seems to be alone, she has found loved ones with whom it is possible to recover from the breakup. I also have to say thisShe didn’t know the only good times,

, Kanye’s speech showed arrogant traits, Analysis of psychologist Danielle McGrath. Often borderline, the rapper occasionally slips up. According to the psychologist who explained to The Sun the reasons for the breakup, he seemed to be very jealous of his wife.

To him, everything that Kanye West could say “vested.” Declarations of grandeur, authority and aggression, The rapper has continued working in this direction since his breakup with Kim Kardashian. This is how we can think about his latest freestyle.

Criticism of shared custodyCritics of abortion: All of them attack women’s rights. “There may be inability to show empathy or taking into account the needs of others”, The psychologist analyzes again.

Kim Kardashian freed from custody?

“These Characteristics Can Make Co-Parenting Difficult”, This is how psychologists explain. Given the rapper’s extremely strong and charming, even burdensome personality, Starr eventually left him. But Kanye West continues to attack his ex-wife.

“These attacks on Kim Kardashian reflect Kanye’s desire look like the best parents, The psychologist then makes a decision. But she seems quite pessimistic about Kanye West’s chances against Kim Kardashian in the communications war.

In fact, the entrepreneur keeps posting cute moments with her little one. He continues in excess. Other than this Criticized for his anti-Semitic excesses From all sides, he attacks his ex… A strategy that risks backfiring,

“It is never appropriate to criticize the other parent in front of the children or, for that matter, in public. My best advice for Kanye and Kim is to learn how to co-parent the right way. , But you decided otherwise.

Kanye West is slowly but surely sinking into the public opinion battle against Kim Kardashian. “Although they don’t always have to agree, It would be very useful to respect each other, So calls the psychologist.

It must also be said that in such battles children often suffer a major defeat. , Kanye should let Kim be flexible, The psychologist still urges Surya. Not sure if this is the speech the rapper wants to hear, though.