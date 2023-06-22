Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber at ‘The Mile High Club’





The final episode of Hailey Bieber’s ‘Who’s in My Bathroom’ stars none other than Kim Kardashian. And we have to admit: The conversation was *spicy*. Among other things, the two icons open a booklet about make up for sex and Mile High Club.

We have never seen this form of women before. Or well, Kim previously opened a book about the things that excite her.

kim kardashian loves to have sex

When the talk turns to sex, Kim is quick to point out that makeup sex is her favorite. “Makeup sex isn’t the best because it’s like you miss each other and you’re passionate and you know you’re makeup!” Kim says. She also reveals that she prefers it to ‘angry sex’. And we can understand it very well.

with whom kim most makeup sex The question has been asked. But women do not elaborate about it.

Hailey Bieber is a member of mile High Club

Hailey Bieber, who married Justin Bieber in 2018, also has to show off her bum. Not literally, but Kim has some exciting questions. so she asks who is the biggest turn on Hailey’s, what is that?Kiss” answer. “I love make-out,” says the 26-year-old model.

Later in the conversation, Kim asks if Hailey is a member of the Mile High Club, to which Hailey admits doing so on the plane. She’s not the only one at the table, as Kim also says she had sex on the plane. How could it be any different? With a life full of private jet flights, we couldn’t have expected anything more from the ladies.

Kim was a little surprised that Hailey didn’t ask her the same question, to which Hailey said she didn’t feel it necessary since Kim had a private jet. And yes, We can do the math…