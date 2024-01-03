Kim Kardashian and her new partner Odell Beckham Jr. are in “no rush”

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are not planning to formalize their relationship just yet.

The two stars often “hang out together” but are in no rush to announce it to the world.

“Neither of them are in a rush to get into anything serious,” a source tells People.

Kim attended Odell’s ’90s-themed birthday party in New York. The reality star was also joined by Lori Harvey, Ashley Graham and Emily Ratajkowski, but Kim’s appearance sparked speculation about her relationship status.

An insider shared: “It was a really fun party with a lot of fun people.”

Kim split from comedian Pete Davidson in 2022, and the brunette beauty previously insisted she is in no rush to find love.

Kim – who has North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West – told the ‘On Purpose’ podcast: “I’m definitely going to take my time, And I think there are a lot of factors, especially when you have kids and you’re careful about who comes into your life.”