Kim Kardashian displays sculptural body during shower

Businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian raised the temperature of the internet by showing off her body while refreshing herself during a shower that resulted in thousands of compliments, this Wednesday (1st).

The brunette shared with her Instagram followers a sequence of photos in which she appears in a black bikini that highlighted her curves and chain around her waist, reaching more than 1 million likes in a few hours.

Publication made by Kim Kardashian (Reproduction/Instagram)

“Search for soul” (search for soul, in Portuguese) was the phrase chosen by her, who is one of the most followed people in the world on the platform, to caption the photos. Among the numerous compliments made to the billionaire (Kim has an estimated fortune of approximately 8.7 billion reais), comments on her body are unanimous. “She gained some weight, she looks great” It is “she is hotter than ever” are some of the declarations of fans who realized that their physical form is returning to how it was before.



Kim before and after starting the weight loss process (Photo: Collage/Taiane Hotz)

In recent months, Kim has been publicly appearing thinner. In early 2022, she lost about 7kg in a few days to go to the MET Gala in a dress that belonged to actress Marilyn Monroe (1926-1962) and, since then, she has adopted a drier physique, leaving behind her hyperbolic curves.



Kim Kardashian wearing a Marilyn Monroe dress to the MET Gala last year (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

After Kim and her sister, Khloé Kardashian, shared a few clicks together, they were asked about the method they were using to stay drier, in addition to their routine with working out and eating. From then on, the duo became the subject of speculation about the use of a fashionable weight loss medication, used by people with type 2 diabetes, for weight loss purposes, since it has appetite suppression as a side effect. Each dose of this drug can cost $900. The pair of the clan Kardashian has not commented on the matter.

