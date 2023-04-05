Kim Kardashian is detonated for selling used flip-flops for up to R$ 254 | celebrities

sold out! Kim Kardashian was criticized on the web for selling used flip-flops for up to $50. Although it seems strange, the products have all been sold.

The 42-year-old billionaire businesswoman used the site kardashian closet to announce the parts, according to the Page Sixand reposted in her stories on Instagram. Launched in 2019, the platform is used by the Kardashian family to sell their old and used clothes and accessories for a “comradely” price.

2 of 5 Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2018 — Photo: Getty Images Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2018 — Photo: Getty Images

The $50 slippers, for example, would cost $75 if bought new. But used “in good condition”, as the website points out, they receive this discount. The problem is that it only delivers in the USA and with a flat rate shipping of US$ 14.95, that is…

The socialite announced another more affordable pair, for US$ 30 (R$ 152), which has already been sold. “Good condition; very small signs of wear”, guarantees the advertisement.

3 of 5 Slippers on sale at the Kardashian Kloset — Photo: Reproduction Slippers on sale at the Kardashian Kloset — Photo: Reproduction

This is not the first time that Kim and her family’s ads on this site have drawn criticism on the networks. Many netizens point out the obvious fact that the businesswoman already has a lot of money, in addition to her allegedly earning many of these things, such as the shoes she received from Kanye West – and which also appeared on Kloset online. As a solution, people suggest that the American model donate the used items.

The justification of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is that they are “promoting sustainability” by reselling luxurious pieces that they no longer use.

4 of 5 Kim Kardashian in a photo published by her on Instagram on March 13 — Photo: Instagram Kim Kardashian in a photo published by her on Instagram on March 13 — Photo: Instagram

“Disgusting! You would have to pay me US$50 to use them”, criticized an internet user about the flip-flops. “She really thinks highly of herself,” wrote another. “I wouldn’t buy it even for 50 cents”, assured the third. “Here’s an idea Kim: donate your leftovers (which you probably got for free) to a women’s shelter,” the user suggested.

In 2020, it was Khloé who faced controversy when she allegedly advertised a dress that had been borrowed by a designer. According to Christian Cowan, the look was his: “Khloé Kardashian, why are my runway samples that I lent you being sold on your website?”, He asked in the Instagram Stories tool. “I’ve already sent three emails and still haven’t received a response.”

At the time, a source told the Page Six that she was not told that she could not keep the piece. “The dress was given as a gift by her stylist, with no mention of it being borrowed. They never asked for it to be returned,” said a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family.