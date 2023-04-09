Kim Kardashian look-alike on cover of Drake’s new song identified

Drake put a woman with a look very similar to Kim Kardashian on the cover of “Searching & Rescue”.

Even though more than a year has passed since drake It is Kanye West “settled” their feud, Drizzy seems to still be teasing yes – or at least that’s what many believe. The latest cover art for 6 God features a lookalike of kim kardashian on the cover, wearing the rapper’s matching motorcycle helmet. While this is up to interpretation, many people have come to this conclusion online.

However, we now know that the woman on the cover is actually an artist named lilah. Still, many factors in music suggest that drake still want to attack yes. Also, the most glaring evidence is him sampling Kim talking about her divorce in “Search & Rescue“.

“I didn’t come this far just to come here and not be happy. Remember that,” she says in the audio clip, which appears about a quarter of the way through the song. Considering the loving lyrics of drake on the track about finding the right woman, many assume he rapped about Kim. However, Drizzy says he doesn’t need someone as famous as he is, so maybe that theory doesn’t carry much weight.

Regardless, that doesn’t mean Kanye hasn’t noticed, especially after the subliminal diss of drake on his Her Loss track, “Circo Loco”. “Connecting with the opposition, bitch I only did this shit for J. Prince,” he sang on the track.

Prior to that, the Chicago rapper addressed the situation on Twitter in a since-deleted message. “I’ve praised and credited this guy multiple times,” he wrote. “Let’s really see who (our) real rivals are in this music game. Imagine all the rappers on the same side and everyone releasing each other’s contracts. It’s kingdom time. I love Drake.”

About that, Dennis Graham, Drizzy’s father, said he didn’t mean anything by the song, and it’s all just coincidence at the end of the day. Rumors that Drake and Kim have been together for a while have been swirling around the scene for many years.

