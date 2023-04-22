Kim Kardashian posts photo and Photoshop error draws attention: “Where is the finger?”

Kim Kardashian found herself in the midst of controversy over the exaggerated editing of her photos this Saturday (15). The businesswoman published a bikini image on her Instagram to promote her own swimwear brand. However, what caught the attention of her followers was the excess of Photoshop.

“Me just trying to swim and praying it doesn’t rain forever in Los Angeles”, she wrote in the caption of the click. Despite the simple publication, some netizens criticized the socialite and even pointed out that Kim’s finger was missing from the record. “Fingers??”asked one of them. “The amount of editing is absurd. Just post a regular photo. Nobody cares, you’re in your 40s”wrote another.

However, there were also those who came out in defense of the businesswoman. A follower stated that the star’s finger was actually covered by the support of the cell phone case. “She has a grip on the case, that’s what’s going on with her fingers. I was confused for a second there“, she stated.

According to Page Six, this is not the first time Kim has been accused of over-editing the images she posts. The most recent controversy was involving the businesswoman’s Christmas record along with her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. However, Kim shared a video of the moment proving that they were all really together and that the photo had not been edited.