Kim Kardashian shares details about ‘Fred’ potential new love





new season of kardashian is in full swing and that means we can once again enjoy all the drama that the sisters experience. Apart from the drama, there is some love involved here and there. In the new episode of the series, Kim Kardashian opens up about a potential new love interest

And that’s quite an unusual name.

Kim Kardashian shares details about potential new love interest

A few weeks ago rumors swirled that Kim would have a new boyfriend, after a brief fling with Pete Davidson, 13 years her junior. It will be former American football player Tom Brady (45). in the new episode of kardashian Kim shared things about her love life

Kim finds dating uncomfortable

in the new episode of kardashian During lunch with sister Kourtney’s ex-husband, Scott Disick, Kim Kardashian told me she finds it difficult to date in public. Kim indicates that she finds it uncomfortable, as dating has to be a secret. In the episode, Kim says that she feels embarrassed whenever she is seen with someone: “Then if it’s starting to not work, you have to try to make it work a little longer because you’re so embarrassed that it was so quick.”

lover fred

Despite her struggles with dating, it looks like Kim has met a new man. In the episode, Scott gives him the nickname ‘Fred’. Kim says her friends lured her on a New York club date with ‘Fred’. According to Kim, she and Pete had secret dinners here during their relationship, leading the media to believe that Kim was back with Pete. But according to Kim, that’s definitely not the case.

When Scott asks if ‘Fred’ lives up to his standards, the 42-year-old SKIMS founder replies with a resounding yes. Whether ‘Fred’ is a nickname for American-football player Tom is unknown. Kim Kardashian recently promised to stay single for a few years, but it looks like ‘Fred’ is on her way to get Kim to break that promise.