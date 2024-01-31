Kim Kardashian shows what causes her psoriasis… Justin Bieber still loves his wife Hailey…

31 January 2024

Nia Long will play Michael Jackson’s mother in the singer’s biopic

Nia Long will play Jackson family matriarch Katherine in the authorized biopic about the King of Pop. michael, Colman Domingo will play her husband Joe Jackson and Michael Jackson’s nephew Jafar Jackson will play the lead role.

The actress praised Katherine Jackson, calling her an “incredible pillar of strength and grace.” Antoine Fuqua, who will be behind the camera, is looking forward to working with him. “Nia has given iconic performances throughout her career. “I’m thrilled to be working with her as she plays Katherine Jackson: a woman who has been the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family through both its best and most turbulent times,” he said. He announced.

The film is expected to be released in April 2025.

Justin Bieber still loves his wife Hailey

Justin and Hailey Bieber are still in love after more than five years of marriage! As proof, these new photos shared on Instagram where the couple look more engaged than ever!

“We are loved,” his wife commented in the caption of the photos.

If both stars have been discreet lately, their love has not weakened. In September, Justin Bieber had already published a tender statement for Hailey. “You won my heart. I know deep in my soul that this adventure with you will exceed all of our wildest expectations. “I love you with every fiber of my being,” he wrote on Instagram.

