Kim Kardashian surprises fans by posing with an open zipper glued swimsuit | celebrities

Socialite Kim Kardashian surprised her fans and followers on social networks by posing with a swimsuit glued to her body, complete with an open zipper. Records show the 42-year-old celebrity on the sands of a beach, with her eyes partially closed to protect herself from the sun.

“Catching waves and sunbeams,” wrote Kim in the caption of the album with the images.

The three records are part of a campaign publicizing the new collection of beach looks by the most famous sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“Kim, genial and hot,” wrote one person in the post’s comment space. “More and more obsessed with you,” said another. “You make everything look beautiful…”, declared a third. “Very wonderful!” exclaimed someone else.

Kim is the mother of four children: North (9 years old), Saint (7 years old), Chicago (5 years old) and Psalm (3 years old). The quartet is the result of the socialite’s marriage to rapper Kanye West, between 2014 and 2022.